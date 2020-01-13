'Losing weight saved my life': Kensal Rise woman spots lump thanks to weight loss

Working with Slimming World, Candida Davy, from Kensal Rise area lost 6st 3lbs. Archant

"Slimming Wold literally saved my life" - those were the words of a Kensal Rise woman after she had a cancerous lump successfully removed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At one point Candida weighed 15st 9lbs. At one point Candida weighed 15st 9lbs.

Candida Davy joined Kensal Rise Slimming World in 2017, feeling unhappy about her size and suffering from serious health conditions, including pulmonary fibrosis and a brain tumour for which she was receiving treatment. At the time she weighed 15st 9 lbs.

"I was so uncomfortable, in pain and due to steroids and medication, I thought I would be overweight forever," said Candida. "I tried a number of different ways to lose weight, but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both."

Since then Candida has lost an incredible 6st 3lbs, and she said: "I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 77 weeks ago by losing the weight it has reduced my immune therapy from eight hours to four hours but most importantly, a year ago I found a lump on my thorax.

"The doctor referred me to hospital straight away and they removed it the next day. The doctor told me as I was slim it was noticeable, it was cancerous unlike the one I had before, so Slimming Wold literally saved my life.

You may also want to watch:

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you - and you believe in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to.

"I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there's a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way - especially at the Kensal Rise group.

"My goal now maintain my target for life, which I know I can do."

Kensal Rise's Lisa Maskell, along with fellow Slimming World consultants Aaron Williams, Ushma Raja, Jacqueline Allen met Alan Carr at the company's awards ceremony in December. Kensal Rise's Lisa Maskell, along with fellow Slimming World consultants Aaron Williams, Ushma Raja, Jacqueline Allen met Alan Carr at the company's awards ceremony in December.

Lisa Maskell, who runs the Kensal Rise group, said: "I'm so proud of Candida She's a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"She's a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women - and men - in Kensal Rise to change their lives in the same way."

The Kensal Rise Slimming World group is held every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Elders Voice, 181 Mortimer Road. To join or find out more call Lisa on 07944 806624.