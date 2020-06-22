Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

Three children were among a group taken to hospital after flames tore through a shop in Kingsbury.

Six fire engines and 40 crew were called to a fire in a shop with flats above it in Kingsbury Road at 2.45am on Monday (June 22).

London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers received 99 calls to the blaze which is now under investigation by the brigade and the Met Police.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two men, a woman and three children via an internal staircase.

They were all treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, an LFB spokesperson said.

Half of the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire and an adjacent outside seating area was destroyed. Two vehicles were also damaged by the blaze. The fire, attended by crews from Wembley, Finchley, Hendon, Stanmore and Mill Hill, was under control by 4.20am.