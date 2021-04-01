News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Six great beer gardens in Brent

Logo Icon

Caitlin Tilley

Published: 4:02 PM April 1, 2021   
The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Craft beer, real ale, pizza, burgers and sun; now that pubs are reopening, here is our pick of Brent's beer gardens all opening on April 12.

The Preston

161, Preston Road, HA9 8NG

This pub in Wembley has a sunny beer garden and a play area for children. They have a large selection of ales, beers of ciders as well as cocktails and wines. There will also be a reduced food menu on offer.

Preston Pub in Preston Road has a beer garden and play area for children

Preston Pub in Preston Road has a beer garden and play area for children - Credit: Google

The Green Man Pub And Hotel

Dagmar Avenue, Wembley, HA9 8DF

Sitting at the top of Wembley Hill with scenic views of Wembley stadium,  enjoy their half-an-acre beer garden with its children’s play area for families.

You may also want to watch:

They serve “competitively priced” pub and restaurant food and have a large choice of lagers and real ales to suit all tastes.

Green Man garden

The large beer garden at the Green Man in Wembley - Credit: Green Man

The Arch

324 Harrow Rd, Wembley, HA9 6LL

Most Read

  1. 1 Northwick Park development approved by Brent planners
  2. 2 Willesden Green development given green light despite opposition
  3. 3 Wembley shop's alcohol licence request 'not a good idea' says Met
  1. 4 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  2. 5 Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground
  3. 6 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
  4. 7 'Stay of execution' in Kensal Rise as asphalting 'paused'
  5. 8 Brent Council seeking landlords for shop regeneration scheme
  6. 9 Harlesden writer calls over 60s for Dance Me to Death project
  7. 10 Kingsbury author publishes forgetful wizard book 20 years after starting it

This Wembley restaurant has a well-lit outside terrace and a menu which focuses on burgers and South Indian cuisine. They also serve Smirnoff martini cocktails on tap.

The Old Bell

38, Kilburn High Road, NW6 5UA

This traditional pub is situated on Kilburn High Road has a big beer garden and a wide variety of lagers, real ales, craft beers and a large menu of traditional pub dishes.

The Carlton Tavern

Carlton Tavern building is complete, and ready to open soon. Landlords Ben Martin (left) and Tom Ree

Carlton Tavern building is complete, rebuilt 'in facsimile' after being demolished on April 8 2015. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

33, Carlton Vale, NW6 5EU

Demolished six years ago this park-side pub reopens on April 12 serving local ales and craft beers and a new focus on food

The Queensbury

The Queensbury in Willesden Green has a secret beer garden...

The Queensbury in Willesden Green has a secret beer garden... - Credit: Google

110 Walm Lane, Willesden Green, NW2 4RS

With spacious covered front terrace and secret garden this gastro pub is serving up a new spring menu and if you work for the NHS you can get 15% off. They offer a wide selection of ales, beers, wine and spirits.


Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at th

Coronavirus

Vaccine take up in Brent amongst the worst in UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 28/11/13 of an Amazon package being prepared at an Amazon warehouse. The US tech fi

Coronavirus | Opinion

Unemployment is expected to rise after Covid-19

Zaffar Van Kalwala, former Stonebridge Labour councillor

Logo Icon
Police stock image

Women's Safety

'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Sadiq Khan has increased council tax in this year's budget

Greater London Authority | Opinion

London has become dangerous, overcrowded, polluted and a magnet for...

Cllr Michael Maurice, Kenton ward (Cons)

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus