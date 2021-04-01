Six great beer gardens in Brent

Published: 4:02 PM April 1, 2021

Craft beer, real ale, pizza, burgers and sun; now that pubs are reopening, here is our pick of Brent's beer gardens all opening on April 12.

The Preston

161, Preston Road, HA9 8NG

This pub in Wembley has a sunny beer garden and a play area for children. They have a large selection of ales, beers of ciders as well as cocktails and wines. There will also be a reduced food menu on offer.

The Green Man Pub And Hotel

Dagmar Avenue, Wembley, HA9 8DF

Sitting at the top of Wembley Hill with scenic views of Wembley stadium, enjoy their half-an-acre beer garden with its children’s play area for families.

They serve “competitively priced” pub and restaurant food and have a large choice of lagers and real ales to suit all tastes.

The Arch

324 Harrow Rd, Wembley, HA9 6LL

This Wembley restaurant has a well-lit outside terrace and a menu which focuses on burgers and South Indian cuisine. They also serve Smirnoff martini cocktails on tap.

The Old Bell

38, Kilburn High Road, NW6 5UA

This traditional pub is situated on Kilburn High Road has a big beer garden and a wide variety of lagers, real ales, craft beers and a large menu of traditional pub dishes.

The Carlton Tavern

33, Carlton Vale, NW6 5EU

Demolished six years ago this park-side pub reopens on April 12 serving local ales and craft beers and a new focus on food

The Queensbury

110 Walm Lane, Willesden Green, NW2 4RS

With spacious covered front terrace and secret garden this gastro pub is serving up a new spring menu and if you work for the NHS you can get 15% off. They offer a wide selection of ales, beers, wine and spirits.



