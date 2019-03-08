11-year-old Wembley schoolgirl raises £575 for Kensal Green's Mayhew animal charity

Simran Patel, 11, raised more than £575 for Mayhew Archant

An 11-year-old schoolgirl from Wembley has raised more than £575 for an animal charity in Kensal Green.

Simran Patel, 11, baked and sold 150 dog biscuits to raise money for Mayhew Simran Patel, 11, baked and sold 150 dog biscuits to raise money for Mayhew

Simran Patel has baked dog biscuits, kept quiet for hours on end and put cash on her Christmas list so she could give all the money she made to the Mayhew in Trenmar Gardens.

She started fundraising when the charity's newsletter fell through her letterbox.

"I just wanted to help the animals who don't have a home and really need help," she said.

"I was reading the Mayhew newsletter and I felt a bit sad when I thought of all those animals being abandoned. I also felt determined because I wanted to help them."

She baked 150 bone-shaped dog biscuits which she tested out on the family dog, Millie, then bagged and sold for £1 with her dad Raj doubling her money.

She also held a six-hour sponsored silence. "That was hard because we were playing a game," she said, "and I couldn't ask for help if I needed to understand something because I had to keep quiet."

The Bryon Court Junior pupil also asked for money for Christmas she could donate to the charity.

Her mum Anita said Simran started fundraising when the family were living in Singapore and she was seven years old.

"Simran has always loved animals and has always wanted to care for as many of them as possible," she said. "Her first fundraiser was in aid of endangered animals for the World Wildlife Fund.

"We were about to move back to the UK so she sold her toys and books. Her generosity has only increased with age."

She added: "I'm just amazed what she's achieved for the Mayhew. It's the type of person she is - always thoughtful and wanting to care for the world she lives in.

"This is what she wanted to do and we supported her. She's very aware of the world we live in and doesn't take anything for granted."

Duschanca Singh, corporate and community fundraising officer at Mayhew, said: "Simran is such an inspiring young girl, with incredible heart and drive. Not only is she raising money for the dogs and cats in our care, she is also spreading awareness about Mayhew through her friends and family.

"We are so grateful for Simran's support, and can't thank her enough."