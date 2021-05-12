Sports pavilion revamped to deter anti-social behaviour
- Credit: Brent Council
An old sports pavilion in a Kingsbury park has been given a makeover to discourage anti-social behaviour.
Brent Council commissioned creative duo Craig & Tom of protest art gallery Static, to design and paint a mural on the run down building.
John Hart, chair of Hendon Youth, said the artwork was "vibrant and positive" adding: “I’ve been involved in youth football in Kingsbury for nearly 30 years and the dressing rooms on Silver Jubilee Park were affectionately known as Green Hut.
"More recently, we at Hendon Youth were using the hut as storage for the youth football sessions we ran on Sundays prior to Covid.
Over the years, the hut had become run down and a bit unloved, so the new artwork is brilliant.”
Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's lead member for environment, said: “The building is used as a changing room for sports clubs who book the field, but over the years, the outside has been vandalised, so we also hope the makeover will encourage people to take more care."
Most Read
- 1 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
- 2 Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station
- 3 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
- 4 Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court
- 5 Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
- 6 Wembley attacker draws large knife after being chased by victims
- 7 Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross
- 8 Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden
- 9 Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
- 10 Brent Cross Shopping Centre stabbing victim named