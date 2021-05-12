News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Sports pavilion revamped to deter anti-social behaviour



Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:06 PM May 12, 2021   
Craig & Tom of protest art gallery Static have revamped the old sports pavilion in Silver Jubilee Park

Craig & Tom of protest art gallery Static have revamped the old sports pavilion in Silver Jubilee Park - Credit: Brent Council

An old sports pavilion in a Kingsbury park has been given a makeover to discourage anti-social behaviour.

Brent Council commissioned creative duo Craig & Tom of protest art gallery Static, to design and paint a mural on the run down building.

The newly transformed sports pavilion in Silver Jubilee Park

The newly transformed sports pavilion in Silver Jubilee Park - Credit: Brent Council

John Hart, chair of Hendon Youth, said the artwork was "vibrant and positive" adding: “I’ve been involved in youth football in Kingsbury for nearly 30 years and the dressing rooms on Silver Jubilee Park were affectionately known as Green Hut.

"More recently, we at Hendon Youth were using the hut as storage for the youth football sessions we ran on Sundays prior to Covid.

The hut in Silver Jubilee Park was looking neglected before a makeover by Static

The hut in Silver Jubilee Park was looking neglected before a makeover by Static - Credit: Brent Council

Over the years, the hut had become run down and a bit unloved, so the new artwork is brilliant.”

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's lead member for environment, said: “The building is used as a changing room for sports clubs who book the field, but over the years, the outside has been vandalised, so we also hope the makeover will encourage people to take more care." 

Environment News
Brent News





