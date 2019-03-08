Kilburn charity's appeal for donations to allow 12 young people a day trip to Winter Wonderland

Staff running a youth project in Kilburn are trying to raise funds to allow 12 children a day out at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.

Sidings Community Centre, in Brassey Road, is home to many free services including a valued youth project twice a week.

Jo McMillan, youth work co-ordinator, said: "This Christmas we would like to reward our youth club members with a trip to Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park.

"As a small charity we can't do this without the help of the community."

The charity's Sidings Youth Project offers youth orientated activities, advice, support, information and guidance with young people aged 11 to 19.

"The high levels of income deprivation in our neighbourhood reduce life choices for young people so providing free or low-cost affordable services for families and young people is essential to what we do." said Jo.

"Please help us to provide an exciting opportunity for our youth club members and help them to create amazing memories this Christmas."

All donations, however small, will go towards travel, food & drink, rides and games for the group.

Go to: justgiving.com/campaign/syp2019