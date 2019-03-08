Search

Advanced search

Kilburn charity's appeal for donations to allow 12 young people a day trip to Winter Wonderland

PUBLISHED: 14:57 07 November 2019

Members of the Sidings Youth Project

Members of the Sidings Youth Project

Archant

Staff running a youth project in Kilburn are trying to raise funds to allow 12 children a day out at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.

Sidings Community Centre, in Brassey Road, is home to many free services including a valued youth project twice a week.

Jo McMillan, youth work co-ordinator, said: "This Christmas we would like to reward our youth club members with a trip to Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park.

"As a small charity we can't do this without the help of the community."

You may also want to watch:

The charity's Sidings Youth Project offers youth orientated activities, advice, support, information and guidance with young people aged 11 to 19.

"The high levels of income deprivation in our neighbourhood reduce life choices for young people so providing free or low-cost affordable services for families and young people is essential to what we do." said Jo.

"Please help us to provide an exciting opportunity for our youth club members and help them to create amazing memories this Christmas."

All donations, however small, will go towards travel, food & drink, rides and games for the group.

Go to: justgiving.com/campaign/syp2019

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton: No extra pressure on Middlesbrough game

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Kilburn charity’s appeal for donations to allow 12 young people a day trip to Winter Wonderland

Members of the Sidings Youth Project

Former excluded Willesden Green pupil stars in first professional play ‘Excluded’

Ricardo Lloyd

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

How experienced defensive duo have helped Manning adjust to life at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists