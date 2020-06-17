Search

Advanced search

Crowds take to the streets as ‘non essential’ shops reopen in Brent

PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 June 2020

Crowds queue outside Nike as London Design Outlet in Wembley Park reopens. Picture: LDO

Crowds queue outside Nike as London Design Outlet in Wembley Park reopens. Picture: LDO

Archant

Crowds braved long queues as “non essential” shops finally reopened in Brent following the Covid lockdown easing.

People queue for TK Maxx and Sports Direct in Kilburn High Road as 'non essesntial' shops reopen. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergPeople queue for TK Maxx and Sports Direct in Kilburn High Road as 'non essesntial' shops reopen. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

People flocked to areas such as the London Design Outlet (LD0) in Wembley Park and Kilburn High Street on Monday (June 15) for the first time since March 23.

Quintain, Wembley Park’s regeneration giant, worked with LDO tenants to agree individual plans and procedures.

You may also want to watch:

Signage placed around the centre encourages social distancing, indicates dedicated entrances and exits, plus one-way staircases.

On offer was also free parking, free home delivery and knowledgable Guest Services staff on hand to help

Sue Shepherd, general manager of Realm, which operates the 265,000 sq ft outlet, said: “It’s been hugely rewarding to see such enthusiasm from our guests. We have taken every precaution to ensure our guests and everyone who works here feels safe in and around the stores.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Students tell how they came to help boy, 13, stabbed in Kilburn

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Students tell how they came to help boy, 13, stabbed in Kilburn

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Premier League chief excited to see season restart

Youngsters play football outside the Etihad Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Strict measures to help retailers reopen safely

Non-essential retail businesses such as coffee shops across England have been able to reopen to members of the public since Monday, June 15

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Crowds take to the streets as ‘non essential’ shops reopen in Brent

Crowds queue outside Nike as London Design Outlet in Wembley Park reopens. Picture: LDO
Drive 24