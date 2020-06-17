Crowds take to the streets as ‘non essential’ shops reopen in Brent

Crowds queue outside Nike as London Design Outlet in Wembley Park reopens. Picture: LDO Archant

Crowds braved long queues as “non essential” shops finally reopened in Brent following the Covid lockdown easing.

People queue for TK Maxx and Sports Direct in Kilburn High Road as 'non essesntial' shops reopen. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg People queue for TK Maxx and Sports Direct in Kilburn High Road as 'non essesntial' shops reopen. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

People flocked to areas such as the London Design Outlet (LD0) in Wembley Park and Kilburn High Street on Monday (June 15) for the first time since March 23.

Quintain, Wembley Park’s regeneration giant, worked with LDO tenants to agree individual plans and procedures.

Signage placed around the centre encourages social distancing, indicates dedicated entrances and exits, plus one-way staircases.

On offer was also free parking, free home delivery and knowledgable Guest Services staff on hand to help

Sue Shepherd, general manager of Realm, which operates the 265,000 sq ft outlet, said: “It’s been hugely rewarding to see such enthusiasm from our guests. We have taken every precaution to ensure our guests and everyone who works here feels safe in and around the stores.”