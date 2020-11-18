Shop Local: Wembley Park Market open for business with an Eco Christmas planned for gift buying

Cara & The Sky sells knitwear in Wembley Park Market. Picture: Cara & The Sky Archant

The indoor market at Wembley Park is continuing to support independent businesses by staying open during the second lockdown.

A model wearing knitwear from Cara & The Sky in Wembley Park Market. Picture: Cara & The Sky A model wearing knitwear from Cara & The Sky in Wembley Park Market. Picture: Cara & The Sky

Wembley Park Market in Exhibition Way, which it says is a “modern twist on the Wembley market heritage”, closed during the first lockdown in March before operating a click and collect service.

Rudi Schogger, creator of Wembley Park Market, said many merchants lost their trade and they are glad to be back open this time because of their large food section. “It has been a difficult time but all we can do is support the brands doing what they do best and be that route to the customer for them,” he said.

A “meet the makers” event was being held every first Saturday in the month, where people can meet traders and discover local musicians. However, amid the second lockdown, its website said the November 7 event was postponed until further notice.

An Eco-Christmas is also planned on December 5 so customers can shop locally for gifts.

We'll be staying open this month to serve our lovely @WembleyParkLDN community and to keep supporting all of our #indpendentbrands. The shelves will be full....we look forward to seeing you (from a safe distance). #staysafe

.

.

: @chriswinterphot pic.twitter.com/CKKPQQaeAk — Wembley Park Market (@discoverWPM) November 3, 2020

The market has 30 traders selling products ranging from clothing to skin and body care, artisan food and jewellery.

Products and brands which are sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly and one-of-a-kind are promoted.

Rudi, 41, added: “The market is a different kind of retail for people. People use online but there still needs to be something tangible. “This is all about discovering, which you can’t do online.”

The New Wembley Park Marke. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park The New Wembley Park Marke. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Cara Melzack from British-made Knitwear brand Cara and The Sky said: “Wembley Park Market has been fantastic for the brand. It’s given us a platform to reach so many new customers in a lovely warm setting.

“If you’re looking for festive gifting for loved ones, head on down to this beautiful Aladdin’s cave of unique artists, makers and small businesses.

“Not only will you find some truly inspiring pieces that are individual, but you will be supporting so many small businesses that are the heartbeat of our society and appreciate every single sale.”

Ruby Bell from handmade food brand ByRuby said: “In these difficult times it is so important to unite and help small businesses grow and Wembley Park Market does just this. DBy shopping locally and with ByRuby, you are helping local artisans and in turn, the wonderful farming industry we so cherish in the UK.”

The New Wembley Park Market. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park The New Wembley Park Market. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

As part of the Brent & Kilburn Times’ Shop Local campaign, we’ll be highlighting the indispensable work of our independent traders. Get in touch at nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk.