Shop Local: Queen’s Park bookshop ready to tackle second lockdown thanks to ‘supportive community’

Queen's Park Books. Picture: Naomi Clarke Archant

Staff at a bookshop in Queen’s Park are “more confident” tackling another lockdown thanks to the “supportive community”.

Speaking as part of a new Shop Local campaign in the Times, Queen’s Park Books told this newspaper it will continue its collection and delivery service as the country will plunge into a second lockdown on Thursday.

Customers can order books via email, phone call or online from the independent bookshop on Salusbury Road, which can then be collected between 10am - 4pm at the store front or delivered to the local area.

The bookstore, established in 2004 by the Fergiani family, offers a selection of more than 10,000 hand-curated titles ranging from classic to contemporary.

Assistant manager Joe Demetri, 29, said: “I feel better and more confident than I felt before the first lockdown because we have done this once before.

“The community was very important and supportive during the last time.”

The bookstore had to close for a month at the end of March during the first lockdown, before it set up a new collection and delivery service.

Joe said it was a difficult time, but the staff have been buying in extra books in preparation for a second lockdown.

They feel there has been a resurgence in the love of reading and the publication of great books during the isolation period.

Queen’s Park Books still hopes to host its annual 20 per cent off sale in November in the run up to the Christmas period.

The store offers a personalised service to Queen’s Park residents, with each staff member having a specialised genre knowledge.

Bookstore assistant Liam Hurley, 26, said: “If you want any kind of personality in your area compared to an automated world, then shop local.

“There’s always interesting characters who work or shop at a bookshop and that’s all part of the fun.”

Over the last 16 years, the store has supported local authors and publishers, hosting events to promote their work.

Over Halloween, the shop provided the children’s books for the Saulsbury World goody bags, a charity which empowers refugee and migrant families.

Queen’s Park Books is the second book shop owned by the Fergiani family; the first in West End Lane, West Hampstead.