Search

Advanced search

Shop Local: Party Crashers in Willesden Green closes a month after opening due to lockdown, but sales continue

PUBLISHED: 14:56 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 10 November 2020

Vanessa Ojapa, owner of Party Crashers in Willesden Green.

Vanessa Ojapa, owner of Party Crashers in Willesden Green.

Archant

A Willesden Green entrepreneur has had to close her helium balloon shop a month after opening to the public due to new Covid lockdown regulations.

Party Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers LondonParty Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers London

Vanessa Ojapa’s Party Crashers in Queen’s Parade has been a hit with customers since it opened on September 29.

But on November 5, along with all other non-essential traders around the country, she was forced to shut the shop.

“I’m quite scared about it even though it’s just a month,” she said. “I’m not confident that in a month things will be back to what it was when I opened. It’s unsettling.”

However, Vanessa has experience in deliveries, as until she took over the Queen’s Parade site in September she was running the business from home.

Vanessa Ojapa, founder and owner of Party Crashers in Willesden GreenVanessa Ojapa, founder and owner of Party Crashers in Willesden Green

She can also fulfil click and collect orders, so customers can purchase her vast array of colourful balloons online.

“I was really busy even in the first lockdown, but I will miss the traffic of people passing by,” said Vanessa.

“A man came in wanting a Peppa Pig balloon for his daughter as her mood was low having to go back to school. He wanted to brighten her up a bit.”

One of Vanessa’s Peppa Pig balloons retails at £6 but her creations can go for up to £900 for an elaborate bespoke balloon wall.

Party Crashers in Willesden Green is a balloon emporium. Picture: Vanessa OjapaParty Crashers in Willesden Green is a balloon emporium. Picture: Vanessa Ojapa

You may also want to watch:

The 31-year-old sells a lot of children’s balloons, has a latex pick ‘n’ mix, and does “confetti bubbles”, “bell tassels” and giant “garlands of flowers”.

Her palette of colour blends is limitless; she created a champagne tone by mixing chrome gold inside a peach balloon.

“I do personal messages and those are really popular,” she added.

Party Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers LondonParty Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers London

She moved to London seven years ago from Liverpool to study journalism, but struggled with working as a freelance.

“When my daughter was born, I got really creative with balloons, people took notice, so I launched an Instagram page and went from there.”

She takes requests, including for birthdays, christenings, weddings and anniversaries.

She also does free tribute balloons: “I had a woman come in and tell me her brother was murdered and she wanted balloons for his grave.

Party Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers LondonParty Crashers in Willesden Green caters for all occasions. Picture: Party Crashers London

“Things like that I don’t charge, it doesn’t fit well for me to charge.

“Balloons can lift the mood during the most challenging of times.”

View Party Crashers on Instagram at @partycrasherslondon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Shop Local: Party Crashers in Willesden Green closes a month after opening due to lockdown, but sales continue

Vanessa Ojapa, owner of Party Crashers in Willesden Green.

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Brent Momentum to host month long Brent Transformed festival online

A previous Brent Momentum meeting.

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe