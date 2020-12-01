Shop Local: House of Bilimoria reopens in Wembley Park just in time for Christmas

Nikita Taylor (L) with Shilpa Bilimoria, founder of House of Bilimoria. Picture: Amanda Rose @artshoto (C) ArtShoto - All uses MUST be credited ((C) ArtShoto - All uses MUST be credited (Photographer) - [None]

An independent ethical fashion brand in Wembley Park has reopened in time for Christmas gifting.

Bespoke products at House of Bilimoria. Picture: Amanda Rose Bespoke products at House of Bilimoria. Picture: Amanda Rose

House of Bilimoria, a “luxcycle” brand based at Second Floor Studios & Arts, has reopened its studio in Empire Way following the UK’s second lockdown.

Founder Shilpa Bilimoria said: “The year has been challenging, and the nicest thing about being able to resume just before we say goodbye to 2020 is to thank those loyal customers that have stuck by us throughout this time.”

House of Bilimoria pairs “eastern elegance with classic cut” and will be selling “easy buys which bring joy” in the studio and online, including accessories, pouches and gifts in a range of patterns and colours.

The sustainable brand uses second-hand, vintage and heirloom textiles to create pieces for women, children and brides, with its full bespoke range due to open in January.

A wedding dress available at House of Bilimoria. Picture: Rusty Mehta A wedding dress available at House of Bilimoria. Picture: Rusty Mehta

Shilpa, 37, hopes to launch a new collection in the New Year which tells the story of how textiles connect people across the world, inspired by her ancestors’ journeys in India and Africa. It’s going to be the most expression I’ve ever had in any collection and I’m really excited,” said Shilpa.

The mum-of-two launched the business in 2008 after placing top ten in Bridging Arts’ The British Sari Story design competition in 2007 with her mango-inspired sari.

As a top design, it toured around the country and was exhibited in Brent Museum and in the V&A Museum for a conference on fashioning diaspora.

All products at House of Bilimoria are handmade. Picture: Amanda Rose All products at House of Bilimoria are handmade. Picture: Amanda Rose

Shilpa’s love for textiles and sustainability began by watching and learning from her grandparents tailor garments.

She was also inspired by her mother, who she saw use fashion as a tool for empowerment when she dressed in 80s power suits and shoulder pads for work but transformed her look using a sari or a salwar kameez in the evening to reclaim her Indian culture.

Shilpa said: “These two worlds were brought together by this woman and it’s now I can really appreciate what she was navigating through.

“A lot of that is also tied into us as British Asian woman.

“Now I can bring my heritage with me wherever I go, with power, with elegance.”

