Video

Published: 9:28 AM October 20, 2021

The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace stars in a short film about Covid and the need for vaccines - Credit: Brent Council

A new film hosted by life long Brent resident, Shaun Wallace, shines a light on how Covid has impacted his community and why getting the vaccine can be a difficult decision for many.

Known as ‘The Dark Destroyer’ on ITV quiz show The Chase, Shaun collaborated with Brent Council to make a four-minute film about Covid and the vaccine.

The film explores Shaun’s own questions about the vaccine and explains why many in the Black Caribbean community feel hesitant about getting the jab.

“I can understand the reason why they are so reticent,” he explains in the film, citing concerns including historic mistrust of vaccines and the fact the vaccine was developed so quickly.

Shaun eventually got vaccinated. “Over time I was won in relation to the various clinical trials which were conducted in relation to the two leading vaccines in this country and it eventually persuaded me that its effectiveness was not only for my betterment, but I think for the betterment of the whole of our community,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

Shaun also speaks to Leroy Simpson about his experiences as chief of Harlesden Mutual Aid about friends they have lost as well as the impact on the wider community.

Cllr Neil Nerva, Brent’s lead member for public health, culture and leisure, said: “The film is a brilliant reflection of what it has been like to live through the pandemic and some of the issues that have impacted on people deciding to get the vaccine.

“As Leroy says in the film, it is your personal choice not to take the vaccine, but how does it impact on your community? It perfectly sums up why the vaccine is so important, while respecting the fact we must all decide whether to get the jab or not.”

The Mass Vaccination Centre in Wembley and many of the pop-up sites have now closed.

Various sites around the borough, including many pharmacies, are offering the vaccine and the vaccine bus is making targeted visits to parts of Brent where uptake is lowest two days each week.

Cllr Nerva added: “Covid is still here and we must learn to live with it. I believe the vaccination is the best way to keep yourself and your community safe, but regardless of where you stand, I would urge you to watch this film and make up your own mind if you are still unvaccinated.”