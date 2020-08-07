Search

Advanced search

Shaun Wallace helps out with prize giving at Best Blossom competition in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 17:55 07 August 2020

Winners of Blossom 2020 with Shaun Wallace and Cllr Anton Georgiou. Picture: Francis Henry

Winners of Blossom 2020 with Shaun Wallace and Cllr Anton Georgiou. Picture: Francis Henry

Archant

A celebrity quiz master was on hand to distribute prizes at a Best Blossom competition in Wembley.

WCARA's Chirag Gir and Niketa Patel, Cllr Anton Georgiou and The Chase star Shaun Wallace.WCARA's Chirag Gir and Niketa Patel, Cllr Anton Georgiou and The Chase star Shaun Wallace.

Shaun Wallace, from ITV’s The Chase, joined Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association (WCARA) in congratulating winners of the 2020 Blossom Best Garden Competition on August 1.

WCARA’s initiative began during lockdown in April when they gifted bedding flowers to isolating residents in the area.

More than 6,800 plants were handed out and the idea was supported by local residents, the Alperton Community Group and a number of local businesses in Wembley.

Categories for the competition included Best Garden, Best Front Garden and Best Use of a Small Space with locals sending in pictures for the judging panel to assess.

Chair of WCARA, Chirag Gir said “a special thank you to Shaun Wallace” for attending. “This has been an incredibly difficult time for our local community, so WCARA came up with the Blossom 2020 idea to try to help spread happiness and give our neighbours something to smile about,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We were able to get bedding flowers to 600 households across Wembley Central and Alperton and are so pleased with the positive response we’ve received so hope to make this an annual event.

“We hope we’ve inspired more local residents to take up gardening, a brilliant activity, particularly for mental wellbeing.

2WCARA will continue to do all we can to support our community through this challenging time.”

WCARA member, Niketa Patel, added: “It has been so nice to see so many beautiful gardens prop up across Wembley and we hope that this is just the beginning for our Blossom campaign. Our ambition is to make it even bigger next year.”

Alperton’s Cllr Anton Georgiou (Lib Dem), said it was a “brilliant project”.

“Blossom 2020 is yet another example of local residents coming together to help one another,” he said. “The impact the lockdown has had on mental health for our residents is understated and initiatives like this which focus on trying to give people something to smile about really do make a difference.

“I know WCARA and other recently set up community groups will keep working to assist their neighbours through this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid cases in Brent on the rise again warns leader

Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid cases in Brent on the rise again warns leader

Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Shaun Wallace helps out with prize giving at Best Blossom competition in Wembley

Winners of Blossom 2020 with Shaun Wallace and Cllr Anton Georgiou. Picture: Francis Henry

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Police appeal after rail staff assaulted at Wembley Central train station

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on staff at Wembley Central station. Picture: BTP

Coronavirus: Calls for funds as charities lift lid on young victims of Covid pandemic

John Lyon's charity has been supporting St Michaels and All Angels Steel Orchestra. Picture: Peter van den Berg

How you can help Brent & Kilburn Times keep our community together and informed

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA