Shaun Wallace helps out with prize giving at Best Blossom competition in Wembley

Picture: Francis Henry Archant

A celebrity quiz master was on hand to distribute prizes at a Best Blossom competition in Wembley.

WCARA's Chirag Gir and Niketa Patel, Cllr Anton Georgiou and The Chase star Shaun Wallace.

Shaun Wallace, from ITV’s The Chase, joined Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association (WCARA) in congratulating winners of the 2020 Blossom Best Garden Competition on August 1.

WCARA’s initiative began during lockdown in April when they gifted bedding flowers to isolating residents in the area.

More than 6,800 plants were handed out and the idea was supported by local residents, the Alperton Community Group and a number of local businesses in Wembley.

Categories for the competition included Best Garden, Best Front Garden and Best Use of a Small Space with locals sending in pictures for the judging panel to assess.

Chair of WCARA, Chirag Gir said “a special thank you to Shaun Wallace” for attending. “This has been an incredibly difficult time for our local community, so WCARA came up with the Blossom 2020 idea to try to help spread happiness and give our neighbours something to smile about,” he said.

“We were able to get bedding flowers to 600 households across Wembley Central and Alperton and are so pleased with the positive response we’ve received so hope to make this an annual event.

“We hope we’ve inspired more local residents to take up gardening, a brilliant activity, particularly for mental wellbeing.

2WCARA will continue to do all we can to support our community through this challenging time.”

WCARA member, Niketa Patel, added: “It has been so nice to see so many beautiful gardens prop up across Wembley and we hope that this is just the beginning for our Blossom campaign. Our ambition is to make it even bigger next year.”

Alperton’s Cllr Anton Georgiou (Lib Dem), said it was a “brilliant project”.

“Blossom 2020 is yet another example of local residents coming together to help one another,” he said. “The impact the lockdown has had on mental health for our residents is understated and initiatives like this which focus on trying to give people something to smile about really do make a difference.

“I know WCARA and other recently set up community groups will keep working to assist their neighbours through this.”