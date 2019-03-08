Search

Josh Hanson death: Shane O’Brien extradited and charged with Kingsbury man’s murder ahead of Old Bailey appearance

PUBLISHED: 09:45 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 08 April 2019

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fugitive being held over the suspected murder of innocent Kingsbury man Josh Hanson has been extradited back to the UK and charged.

Shane O’Brien will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old Josh in an unprovoked attack four years ago.

The 31-year-old suspect arrived at Heathrow Airport at 7,30pm on Friday following his extradition from Romania.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Josh was stabbed in the neck at the RE Bar in Eastcote on October 11, 2015.

O’Brien remains in custody and will appear for a pre trial hearing tomorrow.

