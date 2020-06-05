‘Severed cat leg’ discovered on Brent pavement

A suspected severed cat leg has been discovered on the roadside by a pedestrian in Brent. Warning: There are explicit pictures below.

Heather believes this is a severed cat leg. Picture: Heather

Heather, who would prefer to only use her first name, was walking down Winchester Avenue on May 29 when she spotted what looked like fur trimmings.

However, on closer inspection Heather realised it might be the whole hind leg of a feline - “gruesomely identified by the claws and the size of the bones,” she explained.

“I left it,” she said. “As I neither had any recipient to take it away in, nor did I know what to do with it or whom to bring it to.”

Heather believes it had been dumped in a nearby bin and fallen onto the pavement when the rubbish was being collected.

She did not report the finding to the Met Police, and hopes the possibly missing cat’s owner might be traced.

