News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Seven flee Dollis Hill house fire in early hours of Sunday morning

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:21 PM January 10, 2022
Fleetwood Road in Dollis Hill, where a fire broke out in a house

Fleetwood Road in Dollis Hill, where a fire broke out in a house - Credit: Google

Seven people fled a fire that broke out in a semi-detached house in Dollis Hill in the early hours yesterday morning - January 9.

Five adults and two children left the building in Fleetwood Road before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

Emergency services were called at 5.20am and fire crews had the blaze under control just over an hour later. 

Part of the ground-floor living room of the house was damaged by fire.

A man, a woman and two children were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two fire engines from Willesden and West Hampstead stations attended the scene.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 QPR boss Warburton facing potential goalkeeping crisis
  2. 2 Indian restaurant saved as flat block plan rejected
  3. 3 Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Tube by man who asked for her Snapchat
  1. 4 Wembley: Island Poke opens fast fish restaurant
  2. 5 Archer hurt as QPR see off Rotherham in penalty shoot-out
  3. 6 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  4. 7 'Now is not the time to stem the lateral flow'
  5. 8 How many Covid patients are there in north west London hospitals?
  6. 9 Lisson Grove double murder: Man denies cutting throats of girlfriend and 'associate'
  7. 10 Little used station will see no more trains despite campaign
London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Brent News
Kilburn News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This property - located on Purves Road, Kensal Rise in Brent - is on the market for £1,250,000

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Brent vs the rest of the world

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Preston Road in Wembley, Brent, where the fire broke out

London Live News

Woman escapes Wembley 'electric blanket' blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
CEO at The Rise Partnership Trust, formerly Brent Specialist Academy Trust and executive headteacher Jayne Jardine

Education News

Brent headteacher made MBE for services to education and SEND

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Ogole of BANG Edutainment

New Year Honours 2022: Awards for Brent and Kilburn community

William Mata

Author Picture Icon