Fleetwood Road in Dollis Hill, where a fire broke out in a house - Credit: Google

Seven people fled a fire that broke out in a semi-detached house in Dollis Hill in the early hours yesterday morning - January 9.

Five adults and two children left the building in Fleetwood Road before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

Emergency services were called at 5.20am and fire crews had the blaze under control just over an hour later.

Part of the ground-floor living room of the house was damaged by fire.

A man, a woman and two children were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two fire engines from Willesden and West Hampstead stations attended the scene.

