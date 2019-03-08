Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police Archant

A second teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street on April 23.

Mikel Mulqueen, 18, of Marshall Street, Harlesden, was charged yesterday with his murder and possession of cannabis.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives believe that two cars blocked traffic so that an attack could be carried out.

You may also want to watch:

Meshach fled into a bookmakers seeking help before emergency servies arrived just after 9pm.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:47am the folowing morning.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, in Hayes, also charged with with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis appeared at the same court on May 15.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on August 2.

An investigation led by the Met's murder squad continues.