Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

PUBLISHED: 10:55 30 May 2019

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A second teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old in Harlesden.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street on April 23.

Mikel Mulqueen, 18, of Marshall Street, Harlesden, was charged yesterday with his murder and possession of cannabis.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives believe that two cars blocked traffic so that an attack could be carried out.

You may also want to watch:

Meshach fled into a bookmakers seeking help before emergency servies arrived just after 9pm.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:47am the folowing morning.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, in Hayes, also charged with with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis appeared at the same court on May 15.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on August 2.

An investigation led by the Met's murder squad continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police release registration numbers of two BMW cars connected with Yussuf Adebiyi death

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Network Homes buys NHS land for £22m in Northwick Park and Park Royal

Network Homes is to build on this Central Middlesex Hospital site after the NHS sold it its land

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police release registration numbers of two BMW cars connected with Yussuf Adebiyi death

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Network Homes buys NHS land for £22m in Northwick Park and Park Royal

Network Homes is to build on this Central Middlesex Hospital site after the NHS sold it its land

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon begin recruitment for next season

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography)

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden neighbours invited to vote on their Neighbourhood Plan

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Cricket: Malan helps Middlesex make up time

Dawid Malan in batting action for Middlesex (pic: John Walton/PA)

Brondesbury look to extend winning run

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists