Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

PUBLISHED: 10:35 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:35 31 December 2018

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man is recovering after a fire at a hostel in Priory Park Road, in Kilburn in the early hours of this morning.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) tackled the blaze at the hostel, just off the Kilburn High Road. Both St Lawrence Mansions and Priory Mansions have been used as hostels in recent years.

A room in the second floor was badly damaged. A man was suffering from smoke inhalation, and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Services.

The LFB was called at 5.20am and the fire was under control by 6.39am. Crews from West Hampstead, and North Kensington fire stations were at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

Laza Kekic and wife Joan in Brighton

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

Claire Murdoch CBE and Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall Manning from Rotheram loan

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

New Year’s Honours: Prolific volunteer Anne Abel receives BEM for services to first aid training in Harlesden – and beyond

Anne Abel BEM. PIcture: Fr David Ackerman

QPR manager McClaren felt absence of Massimo was a factor in Reading stalemate

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Championship: QPR 0 Reading 0

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists