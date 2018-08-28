Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man is recovering after a fire at a hostel in Priory Park Road, in Kilburn in the early hours of this morning.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) tackled the blaze at the hostel, just off the Kilburn High Road. Both St Lawrence Mansions and Priory Mansions have been used as hostels in recent years.

A room in the second floor was badly damaged. A man was suffering from smoke inhalation, and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Services.

The LFB was called at 5.20am and the fire was under control by 6.39am. Crews from West Hampstead, and North Kensington fire stations were at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.