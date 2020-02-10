Search

Trade apprentices urged to enter Screwfix competition with chance to win £10,000 of prizes

PUBLISHED: 15:53 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 10 February 2020

Screwix launches apprentice award competition

Archant

A retail company in Staples' Corner has launched its annual apprentice award to celebrate the next generation of tradespeople.

The winner of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2020 will receive a career-boosting prize package worth £10,000 to help them start up their own business, which includes £5,000 worth of tools, a £3,000 training budget and £2,000 worth of technology.

Screwfix spokesperson Danielle Sweet said: "We are delighted to be back with our Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition as we search for the brightest new talent in the construction industry.

"This year we are on the lookout to find an apprentice who goes above and beyond the call of duty to succeed within their chosen career."

You may also want to watch:

The award, which is in its sixth year, was won by Callum Abberley last year.

He said: "Winning has enabled me to pursue my dream and advance my studies."

Entries are free and open between February 3 to March 1.

The final is in April,

Visit screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice/

