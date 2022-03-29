The classmates of a Wembley boy who has been missing for more than a week are "desperately concerned" about him, his school principal says.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, a Year 9 pupil at Ark Elvin Academy, was last seen at his home around 10pm on Sunday, March 20.

The 14-year-old's disappearance is described by those who know him as "completely out of character" and anyone who may have seen Rashid is being urged to contact police.

School principal Rebecca Curtis said: "Rashid has excellent attendance at school and has been working hard in his lessons and making good progress.

"All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him.

"We are working with our in-school counselling service place2be to support our pupils and staff at this difficult time."

Ms Curtis added the school wants to raise the profile of the case to help find him.

"Someone must have seen him or know where he is," she said.

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information about where he may be is urged to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.