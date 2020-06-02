‘Exhausted’ fire crews fighting a Park Royal blaze gifted sandwiches by a Hounslow councillor

Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A councillor crossed boroughs to give “exhausted” fire crews sandwiches after they tackled a blaze in Park Royal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan

Fifteen fire engines and some 125 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate in Acton Lane on May 29 at 2.30pm.

An industrial unit used as a kitchen furnishing sales room was destroyed by flames and the roof of an adjacent industrial unit was damaged by the blaze.

Part of another industrial unit on the other side was also damaged by the fire which was under control by 5.40pm. Fortunately there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and involved an extraction system fitted inside a spray booth, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Cllr Adriana Gheorghe, a Labour representative for Hounslow who is also a foster carer to two teenagers, rushed over with her car boot filled with sandwiches to give the hard working fire fighters.

“When I heard there was a fire I thought they must be going through a hell of a time. I had a company willing to donate sandwiches and a friend went to collect them and I loaded sandwiches, apples and water into my car,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“I saw the fire fighters come out with dirt on their faces, exhausted from tackling the fire. It’s not easy what they do, they are risking their lives for us so why not?

Some 15 fire crews tackled a Harlesden blaze. Picture: David Nathan Some 15 fire crews tackled a Harlesden blaze. Picture: David Nathan

“They were pleased with it, it’s not a big deal, it’s just a little difference you can make. It’s about caring for each other.”

The 37-year-old single mum, who has a 10-year-old son, said she regularly gives to hospitals and shelters.

“People do things for us and we don’t always recognise this, we take it for granted. We are so lucky to have these people around us.”

LFB’s 999 control officers took 34 calls from the public alerting them to the blaze.

Station Commander Emma Carr who was at the scene said: “Crews worked hard in hot conditions to bring the fire at an industrial unit under control.

“There was heavy smoke, so locals were urged to close windows and doors and avoid the area.

“Fire crews carried out salvage operations of expensive stock and items identified by business owners.”

Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley, North Kensington and Paddington fire crews attended.