Search

Advanced search

‘Exhausted’ fire crews fighting a Park Royal blaze gifted sandwiches by a Hounslow councillor

PUBLISHED: 11:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 02 June 2020

Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan

Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A councillor crossed boroughs to give “exhausted” fire crews sandwiches after they tackled a blaze in Park Royal.

Adriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David NathanAdriana Gheorghe brought fire crews sandwiches after they tackled Park Royal blaze. Picture: David Nathan

Fifteen fire engines and some 125 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate in Acton Lane on May 29 at 2.30pm.

An industrial unit used as a kitchen furnishing sales room was destroyed by flames and the roof of an adjacent industrial unit was damaged by the blaze.

Part of another industrial unit on the other side was also damaged by the fire which was under control by 5.40pm. Fortunately there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and involved an extraction system fitted inside a spray booth, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeezIt took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Cllr Adriana Gheorghe, a Labour representative for Hounslow who is also a foster carer to two teenagers, rushed over with her car boot filled with sandwiches to give the hard working fire fighters.

“When I heard there was a fire I thought they must be going through a hell of a time. I had a company willing to donate sandwiches and a friend went to collect them and I loaded sandwiches, apples and water into my car,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“I saw the fire fighters come out with dirt on their faces, exhausted from tackling the fire. It’s not easy what they do, they are risking their lives for us so why not?

Some 15 fire crews tackled a Harlesden blaze. Picture: David NathanSome 15 fire crews tackled a Harlesden blaze. Picture: David Nathan

“They were pleased with it, it’s not a big deal, it’s just a little difference you can make. It’s about caring for each other.”

The 37-year-old single mum, who has a 10-year-old son, said she regularly gives to hospitals and shelters.

“People do things for us and we don’t always recognise this, we take it for granted. We are so lucky to have these people around us.”

LFB’s 999 control officers took 34 calls from the public alerting them to the blaze.

Station Commander Emma Carr who was at the scene said: “Crews worked hard in hot conditions to bring the fire at an industrial unit under control.

“There was heavy smoke, so locals were urged to close windows and doors and avoid the area.

“Fire crews carried out salvage operations of expensive stock and items identified by business owners.”

Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley, North Kensington and Paddington fire crews attended.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police raid Kilburn High Road after man seen with a gun

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

125 firefighters tackle blaze in Park Royal industrial unit

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Most Read

Armed police raid Kilburn High Road after man seen with a gun

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

125 firefighters tackle blaze in Park Royal industrial unit

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Trio of women winemakers making wondrous whites

Sara Banuelos with the Sauvignon blanc vines near the winery
Drive 24