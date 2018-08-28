Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

PUBLISHED: 12:46 28 January 2019

Samuell Benta

Samuell Benta

Archant

Young people in Brent have a chance to learn key drama skills and self empowerment from an award winning actor and director from Wembley.

Samuell Benta is launching Young A-Listers, the borough’s first self empowerment drama school, at St John’s Community Centre in Crawford Avenue.

The classes, which begin with a free session on February 5, are aimed at young people aged nine to 17, and take place twice a week from 6pm to 9pm.

The 32-year-old creator of All About The McKenzies, who also acts in shows including BBC’s Silent Witness, struggled with bullying as a youngster and says personal development saved his life.

“I started acting at 17 with my first role 19,” he said. “When I was younger I didn’t have much direction, I wasn’t getting what I wanted from school, and felt lost when I finished my GCSEs.”

He left Copland Community School, now Ark Elvin, at 16, dropped out of college, worked part-time at Iceland and eventually did a BTEC in music technology which he loved.

“There came a point I got sick of everything, I wanted improvement in my life and was fed up with being depressed so I started reading a lot personal development books and watching motivational videos.”

In 2011 he created hit YouTube show All About the McKenzies. “As a young black man there wasn’t any positive black lead roles on TV back then. I wanted to create a show that showed us in a positive light. Through that I discovered writing, directing and TV production.”

Having received multiple credits for his work he’s branching out into education after parents of young children asked him for advice. “I had the idea of setting up my own school, being the change I want to see and being different from any other drama school and focus more on the individual’s inner power.”

He has developed a whole curriculum and syllabus for students who sign up to his classes.

They will learn acting skills, about the TV, film and theatre business, and also core development skills where they will use their own life experiences so they can better prepare themselves for their future.

He added: “I was bullied at school, especially in year 8. That was a horrible year but I’m glad it happened now. Never judge your bad experience; you can turn your bad experience into something good.”

Two groups, Tweens and Teens, cost £10 per class, siblings £5.

For more information visit youngalisters.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

Samuell Benta

Troubadour Wembley Theatre signs up War Horse for autumn 2019 with no word on opening launch

Image of the Tourbadour Wembley Theatre

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Southern League: Basingstoke Town 2 Harrow Borough 2

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists