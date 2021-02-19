News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent man jailed after spitting at police officers

Franki Berry

Published: 10:59 AM February 19, 2021   
Samir Fouad

Samir Fouad shouted "corona" and spat at police officers. - Credit: Met Police

A Brent man who spat at police officers during the coronavirus pandemic has been jailed. 

Met Police officers were called to a fast-food restaurant on Harlesden High Street on July 3 to reports of criminal damage, but when they arrived, the takeaway was closed.

However, the door to an upstairs flat was open and a man told officers there had been a fight - he led them to a room where Samir Fouad of Lansbury Close was on a bed screaming in pain.

The 18-year-old did not speak English, was pointing at his shoulder and "acting erratically", Scotland Yard said, but an ambulance was called. 

He tried to jump out of a window, and when officers restrained him on the bed, he kicked out, shouted "corona" and spat at them. 

Fouad was arrested, and before he was put in the police van, he racially abused one of the officers. 

At Croydon Crown Court on February 17, Fouad pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of racially abusing a police officer and was sentenced to 20 weeks in custody.

Insp Sammi Elfituri said the officers were just trying to help, and described spitting as "despicable" at any time and "reprehensible" in a pandemic.

