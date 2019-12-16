Queen's Park charity Salusbury World launches Christmas Appeal to raise much needed funds

Twins supported by Salusbury World enjoy a day out. Picture: Salusbury World Archant

A Queen's Park charity supporting vulnerable refugees has launched an appeal so it can continue it's vital work.

Salusbury World has launched a Christmas appeal so children can continue to enjoy activities . Picture: Salusbury World Salusbury World has launched a Christmas appeal so children can continue to enjoy activities . Picture: Salusbury World

Salusbury World, which operates out of Salusbury Primary School, has launched a Christmas Appeal as it receives little to no government funding.

The charity, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary, supports refugees, asylum seekers and migrants adapt to the UK.

Chiefs says it needs roughly £300,000 a year to operate and does so through grant applications, fundraising and kind donations from the public.

Children supported by Salusbury World have fun in the sunshine. Picture: Salusbury World Children supported by Salusbury World have fun in the sunshine. Picture: Salusbury World

All cash raised will be spent on important projects including mentor training and supervision, one to one advice and advocacy, after school clubs and many more services within the community.

Sarah Reynolds, director, said: "Every penny counts at Salusbury World! It's tough to raise the funds we need but even small donations can change a life. Please help.'

Visit: bit.ly/salusburyworlddonate