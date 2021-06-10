Published: 12:29 PM June 10, 2021

Huge preparations are taking place in and around Wembley as police, transport and council chiefs gear up for England's first match of Euro 2020 on Sunday (June 13).

Wembley Stadium is hosting games on June 13, 18, 22, 26, 29 and July 6, 7 and 11 - with 22,500 expected for the Three Lions' opener against Croatia.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said that a "terror threat remains at 'substantial'" and for people to remain vigilant.

He added: "This means that an attack is likely and I am asking the public to play their part toward security by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity or behaviour to stewards, security staff or police officers."

The Met has been working with UEFA, the FA, police and counter terrorism officers to keep fans safe.

Borough police officers will be on duty during the tournament, tackling any arising issues.

Plain clothed spotters within the crowds will be in place to identify any troublesome fans.

MET licensing officers have also been visiting pubs, bars and venues showing the matches to talk to staff and train them in how they can keep their customers safe and deal with any arising disorder and antisocial behaviour.

Taylor added: “London remains in a public health crises and we must all still take action to stick to government guidelines on social distancing and gatherings."

Brent Council will close roads on the estate to traffic six hours before kick-off and roads will open again two hours after the final whistle.

These include South Way, Engineers Way, Fulton Road, Empire Way, London Road, Ecclestone Place, Wembley Triangle and Wembley Hill Road.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Security Advisor has arranged for temporary Hostile Vehicle Mitigation in Mostyn Avenue to slow down vehicles travelling down the one-way flow and breaching the closure at South Way.

"The measure will be permanently manned and residential access will be maintained," a council spokesperson added.

Transport for London (TFL) is advising fans to check before they travel as lines will be busy.

Late finishing games, involving extra time or penalties, could also see fans affected.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of network management, said: “For fans lucky enough to have tickets, it’s going to be even more important than usual to plan ahead and to check before you travel to ensure that you don’t miss out.”