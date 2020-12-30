Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to move its headquarters to Wembley Park

Music lovers in Brent will be delighted to hear that one of the most prestigious orchestra ensembles in the UK is moving its headquarters to Wembley Park.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is moving to the borough in May following a partnership agreement with regeneration giant Quintain.

The deal was brokered by Futurecity, Quintain's cultural advisor, who helped both parties to establish a creative hub "bringing together education, community outreach, performance, digital projects and administration in a single location". The orchestra group currently has headquarters in Clerkenwell, Islington, while its rehearsal base is at Cadogan Hall.

James William, managing director of the RPO, said: "This partnership sets a new benchmark for orchestral music in Britain, creating the exciting opportunity for the RPO genuinely to enrich a community through a combination of performance, community engagement and education activity.

"Wembley Park is the perfect choice for such a bold project, one which allows us to approach the RPO's 75th anniversary with a creative agenda that is innovative and forward looking."

RPO has worked with more than 9,000 young people in Brent over the last 15 years through projects including The World Orchestra Project in 2012, which was supported by the Mayor's Music Education Fund, Trans-cultural ConneXXions and a three-year '7-Up' schools' project.

When it arrives the RPO will launch a programme of schools' engagement as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020, supported by the John Lyon's Charity. James Saunders, chief executive of Quintain said: "As a major cultural force with an internal reputation and fantastic connections in the borough of Brent, RPO will play a key role in furthering the cultural ambitions and programme of Wembley Park."

Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt, said the partnership was a "match made in Brent" adding: "As we warm up for our year as the London Borough of Culture 2020, it is important to remember that arts and culture are for everyone.

"Brent will soon be home to not just the National Stadium but also The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This is an amazing opportunity and I'm excited to see the positive benefits this brings."