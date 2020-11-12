Coronavirus: Rotary club members deliver M&Ms to key workers at St Mark’s Hospital

Siva Thaiman and Helen Antoniou of Northwick Park Rotary Club delivering M&Ms to St Mark's Hospital chief Jason Bacon. Picture: Eric Silver Archant

Key workers at St Mark’s Hospital got a sweet treat following a visit from Northwick Park Rotary Club (NPRC) members.

Siva Thaiman and Helen Antoniou of Northwick Park Rotary Club. Picture: Eric Silver Siva Thaiman and Helen Antoniou of Northwick Park Rotary Club. Picture: Eric Silver

NPRC chairman Siva Thaiman and Helen Antoniou arrived Covid-19 prepared to the Watford Road hospital with a car boot full of M&M sweets.

St Mark’s chief Jason Bacon met the pair at the hospital entrance ready to distribute the haul to staff.

Fifty tubes of M&Ms, were donated by Mars LTD to NPRC with a retail value of £375.

Rotary club member Helen said it was “a tiny treat delivered with a huge thank you and gratitude to key workers for their very long shifts, dedication and hard work”.

Northwick Park Rotary Club secretary Eric Silver raised �1,400 to help by an ambulance. Picture: NPRC Northwick Park Rotary Club secretary Eric Silver raised �1,400 to help by an ambulance. Picture: NPRC

In August NPRC club secretary Eric Silver raised £1,400 for emergency ambulance service Hatzola by walking 125,000 steps.

Another 81 senior citizens joined him on the walk and together they raised a massive £100,000.

