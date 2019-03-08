Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

PUBLISHED: 13:17 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 05 August 2019

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A Wembley landlord has been fined £25,500 for housing breaches including placing more than 25 tenants in a rundown property in Kilburn.

Neighbours complained about overflowing bins at Salah Ali's illegal house of multiple occupation in Kilburn. Picture: Brent CouncilNeighbours complained about overflowing bins at Salah Ali's illegal house of multiple occupation in Kilburn. Picture: Brent Council

Salah Ali's three-storey house in Willesden Lane became a nightmare for neighbours who complained to the council about the property's overflowing rubbish bins creating a breeding ground for rodents.

You may also want to watch:

Willesden Magistrates Court found Mr Ali guilty of housing breaches and a failure to licence on July 22.

Brent Council officers proved that Ali, of Carlton Avenue East, had been receiving rent paid by the tenants living in the overcrowded, unlicensed HMO, although he had not been managing the property himself.

In July last year, the London Fire Brigade was called to stop a leak at the house caused by workers removing the property's roof while tenants were still living inside.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, housing chief,said: "Every Brent resident has the right to live in a safe home of a decent standard."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Opinion: Creating a new generation of council housing

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, claims the housing crisis will be a footnote in the history books in 20 years time.

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Abdullahi Hassan fatal stabbing: Queen’s Park man is second to be charged with murder over St John’s Wood attack

Abdullahi Hassan. Picture: Met Police

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Most Read

Opinion: Creating a new generation of council housing

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, claims the housing crisis will be a footnote in the history books in 20 years time.

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Abdullahi Hassan fatal stabbing: Queen’s Park man is second to be charged with murder over St John’s Wood attack

Abdullahi Hassan. Picture: Met Police

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

T20: Sowter so pleased to make mark for Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Abdullahi Hassan fatal stabbing: Queen’s Park man is second to be charged with murder over St John’s Wood attack

Abdullahi Hassan. Picture: Met Police

T20: Middlesex star De Villiers demolishes Somerset

South Africa's AB De Villiers hits out (pic Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists