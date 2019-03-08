Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

A Wembley landlord has been fined £25,500 for housing breaches including placing more than 25 tenants in a rundown property in Kilburn.

Neighbours complained about overflowing bins at Salah Ali's illegal house of multiple occupation in Kilburn. Picture: Brent Council Neighbours complained about overflowing bins at Salah Ali's illegal house of multiple occupation in Kilburn. Picture: Brent Council

Salah Ali's three-storey house in Willesden Lane became a nightmare for neighbours who complained to the council about the property's overflowing rubbish bins creating a breeding ground for rodents.

Willesden Magistrates Court found Mr Ali guilty of housing breaches and a failure to licence on July 22.

Brent Council officers proved that Ali, of Carlton Avenue East, had been receiving rent paid by the tenants living in the overcrowded, unlicensed HMO, although he had not been managing the property himself.

In July last year, the London Fire Brigade was called to stop a leak at the house caused by workers removing the property's roof while tenants were still living inside.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, housing chief,said: "Every Brent resident has the right to live in a safe home of a decent standard."