Rogue landlord fined £7,055 for ignoring selective licensing law for his Harlesden flat

PUBLISHED: 16:18 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 30 October 2019

Colin Crosdale's unlicensed property in Acton Lane, Harlesden. Picture: Brent Council

A rogue landlord has been fined more than £7,000 for ignoring Brent's selective licensing laws.

Colin Richard Crosdale, owner of a number of properties in Brent, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to licence a studio flat that he was renting out in Acton Lane, Harlesden.

Willesden Magistrates' Court heard Brent's licensing enforcement team was alerted to Crosdale's offence after his tenant complained to the council about issues with the flat.

Crosdale, of Chestnut Avenue, Rickmansworth, ignored warnings from the council that his property needed a license.

On October 24 he was ordered to pay £4,500 in fines, £2,385 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £170.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, lead member for housing, said: "Mr Crosdale was aware of Brent's selective licensing laws in Harlesden, Willesden Green and Wembley Central, and deliberately broke the law through his failure to licence. He's now received heavy fines and court costs that could have been avoided by paying the licence fee."

