VE Day 75: Roe Green villagers pull out the bunting and celebrate from their gardens

Connie Revell celebrating VE Day in her back garden in Roe Green. Picture: Tony Revell Archant

The flags were out in Roe Green as villagers enjoyed a front garden VE Day celebration.

Tony and Connie Revell were amongst the neighbours marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe on May 8.

The couple kept to self-distancing rules enjoying tea and scones within waving distance of friends outside their homes.

Connie said: “We had family who had fought and some who had died so it was important to remember them and the sacrifice they made for our freedom. It is important to remember and a way of saying thank you for giving us a reason to be joyful.”

At 3pm Stevie Lange sang along to Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again from her back garden at the top end of Goldsmith Lane.

Debbie Nyman, chair of the Roe Green Village Residents’ Association, said: “This celebration really cheered neighbours up and brought it home just how much we have missed our gatherings in the village.

“It may not have been the usual gathering but it was just good to see one another on a sunny day with something to celebrate.”