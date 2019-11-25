Roe Green Strathcona: Staff strike for sixth time as no assurances of no compulsory redundancies at Wembley school

Roe Green Strathcona Primary School staff and reps sixth strike over possible compulsory redundancies. Picture: Jenny Cooper Archant

Staff and union reps from a Wembley primary school held their sixth strike and protest over uncertain compulsory redundancies.

Council cabinet chiefs unanimously voted to close Roe Green Strathcona Primary School, in Strathcona Road, on October 13 leaving staff fearful of the future.

Union reps held a meeting with education officers on November 19 promising to strike the following day if they did not receive assurances that there would be no compulsory redundancies.

Jenny Cooper, National Education Union (NEU) member, said: "We wamt to avoid compulsory redundancies and we got no assurances."

The group asked that three strategies be discussed - funding for voluntary redundancies, staff retraining and to keep the staff rates going during the 'phased closure'.

The school has only been open since 2014, when Roe Green Infant School in Kingsbury was asked by Brent Council to open the Wembley site to ease rising demand for junior school places - first on a temporary basis and, in 2016, permanently.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: "We've already met with regional and local teaching representatives to discuss compulsory redundancies - which we want to avoid - and it is likely that we will be able to achieve this.

"Over the next three years we will continue to provide support to everyone affected and ensure that we keep disruption to a minimum.