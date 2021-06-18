Published: 4:08 PM June 18, 2021

A seven metre rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace of the Robinson building in Wembley Park - Credit: Quintain

Residents living in blocks of flats in Wembley Park can can enjoy slides, swings and coffee in a taxi cab.

Quintain's latest set of three buildings, The Robinson, has swings in a podium garden and a 7m rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace to the courtyard and entrance to the residents’ lounge below.

Rent starts from £405 per week for a studio flat.

There's no getting lost if you live in the Robinson - Credit: Quintain

Tenants of the 458 flats in the blocks have access to the lobby, where "space-age chairs float beneath a giant disco ball", and the post boxes are wearing Dr Martens-style boots.

A giant glitter ball and postboxes wearing Doc Marten boots - Credit: Quintain

The residents’ lounge has a London taxi that’s been converted into a coffee bar and beer chiller. A rooftop garden features camper vans with power, lighting and WiFi, as well as a spa caravan complete with hot tub.

Working from home has a different meaning on this Wembley Park roof garden - Credit: Quintain





A taxi cab being lifted on to the Robinson block in Wembley Park to be used as a coffee stop - Credit: Quintain

A one-bed flat from £456 a week, a two-bed flat is £557 unfurnished, a three-bed is rented at £670 per week and a four bed at £904 per week or £3,915 per month.

A 25pc discount is being offered for a limited time on longer lease rents.