News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

The Wembley flats with camper vans on the roof and furniture wearing boots

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:08 PM June 18, 2021   
A seven metre rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace of the Robinson building in Wembley Park

A seven metre rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace of the Robinson building in Wembley Park - Credit: Quintain

Residents living in blocks of flats in Wembley Park can can enjoy slides, swings and coffee in a taxi cab.

Quintain's latest set of three buildings, The Robinson, has swings in a podium garden and a 7m rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace to the courtyard and entrance to the residents’ lounge below.

Rent starts from £405 per week for a studio flat.

There's no getting lost if you live in the Robinson

There's no getting lost if you live in the Robinson - Credit: Quintain

Tenants of the 458 flats in the blocks have access to the lobby, where "space-age chairs float beneath a giant disco ball", and the post boxes are wearing Dr Martens-style boots.

A giant glitter ball and postboxes wearing Doc Marten boots

A giant glitter ball and postboxes wearing Doc Marten boots - Credit: Quintain

The residents’ lounge has a London taxi that’s been converted into a coffee bar and beer chiller. A rooftop garden features camper vans with power, lighting and WiFi, as well as a spa caravan complete with hot tub.

Working from home has a different meaning on this Wembley Park roof garden

Working from home has a different meaning on this Wembley Park roof garden - Credit: Quintain


A taxi cab is used as a coffee bar on the Robinson Block in Wembley Park

A taxi cab being lifted on to the Robinson block in Wembley Park to be used as a coffee stop - Credit: Quintain

You may also want to watch:

A one-bed flat from £456 a week, a two-bed flat is £557 unfurnished, a three-bed is rented at £670 per week and a four bed at £904 per week or £3,915 per month.

A 25pc discount is being offered for a limited time on longer lease rents. 

Residents can dine in the Mad Hatters Tea Party garden 

Residents can dine in the Mad Hatters Tea Party garden - Credit: Quintain

Most Read

  1. 1 Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury
  2. 2 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  3. 3 Teenager convicted of murdering Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park
  1. 4 Sisters killed in Kingsbury stabbed with 'extreme force'
  2. 5 Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge
  3. 6 Fire-ravaged Neasden church hall set to be rebuilt
  4. 7 The Wembley flats with camper vans on the roof and furniture wearing boots
  5. 8 Mass vaccination event taking place at Bridge Park Community Centre
  6. 9 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
  7. 10 Kensal Rise group 'biggest team' taking on Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2021
Housing
Wembley
Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Akom

Human remains found in Neasden believed to be missing Agnes Akom

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Azeem Ahktar, 29, of Cooper Road, Dollis Hill

Gun crime

Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
One of the images from the ‘Revival’ archive

Heritage

Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus