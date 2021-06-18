The Wembley flats with camper vans on the roof and furniture wearing boots
Residents living in blocks of flats in Wembley Park can can enjoy slides, swings and coffee in a taxi cab.
Quintain's latest set of three buildings, The Robinson, has swings in a podium garden and a 7m rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace to the courtyard and entrance to the residents’ lounge below.
Rent starts from £405 per week for a studio flat.
Tenants of the 458 flats in the blocks have access to the lobby, where "space-age chairs float beneath a giant disco ball", and the post boxes are wearing Dr Martens-style boots.
The residents’ lounge has a London taxi that’s been converted into a coffee bar and beer chiller. A rooftop garden features camper vans with power, lighting and WiFi, as well as a spa caravan complete with hot tub.
A one-bed flat from £456 a week, a two-bed flat is £557 unfurnished, a three-bed is rented at £670 per week and a four bed at £904 per week or £3,915 per month.
A 25pc discount is being offered for a limited time on longer lease rents.
