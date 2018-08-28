Deceased WW2 veteran Robbie Clark’s family donate £10,000 of gifted funds to military charity

Robert Clark needs around-the-clock care (Pic credot: Jan Nevill) Archant

A large sum of money raised to help keep a war veteran in his home during an intense battle with Brent Council has been donated to a military charity.

The family of Robbie Clark, who spent three years in a prisoner of war camp, have given £10,000 to Ripple Pond, a charity supporting wounded servicemen and women.

His son Mike fought a fierce battle with the council to allow the 98-year-old pensioner to live out his remaining days in his own home.

He then faced a battle after his father’s death in 2017 as the town hall chased the family for more than £31,000, threatening legal action if they didn’t pay up by a certain date.

More than 180,000 people signed Mr Clarke’s petition to stop his father being forced into a home when the council refused to pay the full cost of his carer in 2015.

Donations flooded in from charities and members of the public to help pay the shortfall.

After hearing about Ripple Pond, Mike chose the charity to send all the remaining cash there.

Mike said: “I did not think it appropriate to pay the council bill with the charity donations – that came from my father’s estate and the sale of his house.

“My father was very altruistic and always supporting charities.

“Ripple Pond supports military families who have issues with serving members of their family.

“My dad had post-traumatic stress syndrome due to his wartime experiences and his mental health suffered, particularly later in his life with hallucinations and delirium.

“We certainly experienced that growing up and in the later stages of his life so this charity was a perfect fit.”

Robbie, a gunner in the Royal Artillery, was taken prisoner in Tobruk, Libya, in June 1942 with 30,000 allied prisoners.

He spent the next three years in prisoner of war camps in German-occupied Poland, including Stalag VIII-B Lamsdorf.

Later when he needed round-the-clock help, a dedicated live-in carer looked after him at his home of 50 years.

But as his savings ran out, he faced being moved into a care home, which his son said would be like being a prisoner again.

A charity spokesperson said: “The Ripple Pond would like to take this chance to honour and thank Robbie and his family.”