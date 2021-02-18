Emergency service couple from Wembley gifted £20,000 dream wedding

Published: 5:31 PM February 18, 2021

Paige and Rob met when responding to an emergency in a chicken shop. - Credit: Peter Treadway Photography

A police officer and paramedic from Wembley who met during an emergency call out have been gifted their dream wedding worth £20,000 as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.

London Ambulance Service paramedic Paige Stride and Met Police officer Rob Wilkins met three years ago when they were both called to an emergency at a chicken shop.

The pair from Wembley got engaged mid-pandemic last year but, like many couples across the country, faced uncertainty in planning their big day due to Covid-19.

London wedding venue Regent’s Conferences and Events was on the hunt for conscientious key workers who had their marriage plans disrupted and saw Paige and Rob's story, gifting the couple with a wedding worth £20,000.

Paige Stride and Rob Wilkins at the wedding venue - Regent’s Conferences and Events. - Credit: Peter Treadway Photography

Rob said: “We couldn’t have felt any more humbled, it has been a trying time for all of us but this recognition is beyond our wildest dreams, I would have been happy with a certificate to say thanks for your efforts during the pandemic!

You may also want to watch:

“We don’t do these jobs for recognition so when it does come, it means all the more to us.”

Paige said: “The situation is frankly incredible.

“To see a team like Regent’s recognise and appreciate two emergency services and the, sometimes, thankless job we do has honestly filled our hearts with so much happiness – we’re on the verge of bursting!”

The pair had initally intended to get married at Paige’s parents house in France.

Although they have not set a date at Regent’s yet, they both love the idea of an autumn wedding when the leaves are “starting to take on a bit of vibrancy”.

Rafael Azzopardi, conference and events manager at Regent’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer such a special gift to a truly deserving couple.

"It has been fantastic to see the recognition and tributes to so many emergency workers, charities and hard working volunteers, but we wanted to find a way of giving back with a measurable thank you to a couple who particularly deserve it, and Paige and Rob are that couple.

“We can’t wait to welcome Paige, Rob and 100 of their closest family and friends for a day to remember once restrictions are lifted.”