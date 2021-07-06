Published: 10:58 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM July 6, 2021

People are being asked not to travel to Wembley if they do not have a Euro 2020 ticket as the biggest crowds since the pandemic started fill the stadium this week.

Italy will meet Spain for the Euro 2020 semi-final game at Wembley Stadium at 8pm this evening (July 6) and around 60,000 people have tickets.

Tomorrow, England will play Denmark at the national stadium in a hotly anticipated semi-final match also at 8pm.

Brent Council said in a statement: "Please do not travel to Wembley if you do not have a ticket (for the games)."

The local authority said that due to the increase in the number of fans, Fryent Way will be closed and used for parking on Tuesday, Wednesday and for the final on Sunday.

This allows for more fan parking in designated zones and has been planned to help minimise disruption to residents.

The closure will go into effect from 2pm until midnight today and tomorrow with vehicles diverted via Kingsbury Road and Church Lane.

The road will have a central lane open for emergency vehicles only.

Wembley Stadium will not provide parking for private vehicles during the event, except accessible parking and nearby street parking is reserved for local residents and businesses.

On the London Underground, Jubilee lines from London Bridge to Wembley Park and Metropolitan lines from Liverpool Street to the area will be busier than usual on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Locals are asked to avoid visiting the Covid-19 testing site at Brent Civic Centre on matchdays, as the area is "likely to be very busy".

The council is also asking people to be aware of ticket touts operating in the area.

"Those purchasing tickets from ticket touts, either online or outside an event, run the risk of purchasing tickets that are counterfeit or stolen," a spokesperson said.



