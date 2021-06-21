Published: 1:02 PM June 21, 2021

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA - Credit: PA

Locals in and around Wembley Park can expect road closures on Tuesday when England takes on the Czech Republic at the stadium.

The final group match for the Three Lions, on 22 June, will be against Czech Republic, whom they met in the qualifying rounds.

Six hours before kick off Fulton Road, Engineers Way, South Way,and Wembley Triangle will closed to traffic.

On Wembley Stadium event days, only residents and businesses with an event day permit are allowed to park in the zone.

Anyone parking illegally in the event day zone will get a parking ticket and may have their vehicle removed.

Around 22,500 fans will flood into the stadium, which is operating at 25 per cent capacity.

All ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low risk of transmitting Covid-19 to enter Wembley Stadium.

Failure to do so will mean they will be unable to attend the match.