Published: 9:27 AM April 28, 2021

Residents celebrate after Riverview Lodge care home in Kingsbury is rated 'good' by health chiefs. - Credit: MHA

Residents, staff and volunteers at a Kingsbury dementia care home are celebrating after the service was rated 'good' by health chiefs.

The inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited MHA Riverview Lodge, in Birchen Grove, on January 28, to look at how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led it is.

The ‘good’ rating is uplift from a previous report in 2019 which rated the home, run by national older person’s charity Methodist Homes (MHA) as ‘requires improvement.’

In their report, the inspectors said that “the staff were very engaging, polite, and had a good understanding of the infection control during the pandemic period.”

They added that infection control during the pandemic was of a very high standard, information was readily available for staff and visitors, risk was kept to a minimum and visitor arrangements were often revisited.

Staff have made sure residents could stay in touch with friends and family members by adopting video calls, Zoom and WhatsApp.

Residents have stayed engaged and in touch with the community through various Zoom picnics, exercises and music projects in collaboration with ‘My Home Life’ and local Facebook groups.

Whether the service was "safe" or not was "inspected but not rated" where as service was rated 'good' for its effectiveness, responsiveness and being well led.

The CQC said: "We were assured that the provider was following safe infection prevention and control procedures to keep people safe."

Manager of MHA Riverview Lodge, Manjit Laute, said: “We are all really pleased with the latest CQC results and especially proud that the inspectors have noted our efforts during the pandemic and how well our staffs work together for the wellbeing of our residents.

“Of course, there is always room for improvement and we want to be the best we can possibly be, so we will continue to strive to improve all areas to be even better!

"Our residents are at the heart of everything we do and we work hard to ensure they are happy, fulfilled and that all our services are of the best quality.”

MHA Riverview Lodge is a well-established, 36 bed residential dementia care home with a 9.3 rating on carehome.co.uk.