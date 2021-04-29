Rishi Sunak MP has 'overdue' hair cut at Chop-Chop in Wembley Park

Published: 3:22 PM April 29, 2021

The chancellor of the exchequer popped into a Wembley Park salon to get a "long overdue" hair cut.

Rishi Sunak MP visited Chop-Chop London, in Weaver Walk, on Tuesday (April 27) to show support to local businesses.

I visited @chopchopldn yesterday for a long overdue trim and to meet hairdressers who’ve been supported through the pandemic by the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.



If you haven’t already you can check your claim date for the fourth SEISS grant here https://t.co/iF8MwdrHrl pic.twitter.com/D9XGXPhnK5 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 28, 2021

The sustainable and inclusive hair salon and barber opened in September 2019 and was forced to close six months later when the pandemic hit and the country locked down.

Rishi Sunak MP getting his hair cut by Chop Chop London staff in Wembley Park - Credit: Simon Walker HM Treasury

Founder Kaye Sotomi, now operating the business alone after his co-founder Laure Ferrand stood back last year, said he was expecting the chancellor's visit.

"I knew he was coming," he said. "He went through a proper consultation, obviously to keep the same style. One of our guys was there to give him a hair cut."

All prices are gender neutral to make it more affordable for all clients and all payments are made by card, not cash.

Mr Sunak paid £23 for a cut and style which "he will not be claiming on expenses", the Treasury confirmed.

Mr Sotomi said: "He was really nice and warm. He spoke about his family and the challenges small businesses face.

"We told him about our story; the benefits we received from some of the support that the government had put out, and a little banter about football as well, which was really nice."

He said Mr Sunak enjoyed a "quick styling" at the end of his trim.

"After we styled it he took the brush and did it just the way he likes it, which was great."

Chop Chop founder Kaye Sotomi chats to Rishi Sunak MP as he has his hair cut in Wembley Park - Credit: Simon Walker HM Treasury

Mr Sotomi said the past year has been "difficult, with a lot of uncertainty".

Chop-Chop has a branch in Old Street and in Westfield, Shepherd's Bush.

"The business was only open for six months so we didn't have the opportunity to get to our potential so it was definitely difficult.

"The rest of the country was going through it so we just had to focus on things that we could do to improve our service behind the scenes, work on ourselves as a team and communicate as much as we could, do those regular things."

He added: "It's great to be reopened and get back some semblance of normality and hopefully contribute to the economy bouncing back."

To book a hair cut visit www.chopchoplondon.com/



