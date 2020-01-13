Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Get ready to RISE as Brent launches its 2020 cultural offering with 'epic' show

Rise, the launch of Brent Borough of Culture, promises to be 'epic' say organiser. Picture: Brent2020 Archant

The official launch of Brent's year as Borough of Culture 2020 is days away and promises to be "epic" with a special General making an appearance.

The community has been busy rehearsing Brent Borough of Culture launch, Rise. Picture: Brent2020 The community has been busy rehearsing Brent Borough of Culture launch, Rise. Picture: Brent2020

RISE is taking place on Saturday at 7pm, on a huge custom built stage infront of Wembley Stadium.

The performance is 45 minutes long and will include film projections, dance and a "banging sound track" inspired by the borough.

Some 300 people are taking part in RISE which celebrates the story of Brent from the development of Metroland, to the Grunwick Strikes and Trojan Records through dance, film and spoken word.

Expect images of some of the borough's most notable stars including author Zadie Smith, who is reimagining Chaucer's Wife of Bath tale as her gift to Brent.

Lois Stonock, Brent 2020 artistic director, said: "RISE is going to be a once in a life time spectacle to see over 300 'Brentians' telling the history of Brent and the waves of migration that have shaped our community.

"It is one of those moments that will have everyone bubbling with pride and something the audience won't forget for a long time.

"Oh, and General Levy is making a special appearance - so if you are a Jungle fan, you won't want to miss it!"

The community cast have been in rehearsals every night with Robby Graham from Southpaw Dance Company. "We have had over 300 people come along - it is going to be epic," added Lois.

"The project is ambitious, there is a huge stage going up in front of Wembley Stadium which will host the mass community cast of performers.

"It is the biggest stage that has been on Olympic Way and putting that together was never going to be easy but working with Brent Council and Wembley Park has been fantastic.

"We have the whole community behind us and a good number of them taking part in it.

"We're nervous, excited and impatient for it to happen."

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: "Our opening event will tell the story of how people from different countries, faiths and backgrounds have come together to find a new life, where their hopes and ambitions can be realised, and now proudly call Brent home.

"Everyone is welcome so make sure you are there for what promises to be an unforgettable start to 2020."