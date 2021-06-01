Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers
- Credit: Ricardo P Lloyd
A Harlesden actor has his sights set on the heights of Hollywood after mingling with A-listers.
Ricardo P Lloyd hopes to inspire youngsters, saying: "All one needs is the willpower and faith in one’s ability to pull through, despite all odds."
Oscar winning actor Mark Rylance set up a Zoom conversation for Ricardo to chat with the actor David Oyelowo, of Selma fame, on May 20.
Two days earlier, Ricardo had performed on an online show for BlackRock, My Story, My Monologue, with 2,000 people watching.
Ricardo has had a rocky ride to where he is now, having been excluded from and then reinstated to Capital City Academy, and having found himself homeless during the pandemic.
"I have reached a point in time where Hollywood stars are ready to pass the baton onto me, because they know I have the potential and the qualities to shine through," he said.
"I feel that if I can be at a point where I am getting mentored by Oscar winning greats and Hollywood legends, anybody from my demographic can also achieve success."
