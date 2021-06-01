News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:24 PM June 1, 2021   
Ricardo P Lloyd

Oscar winning actor Mark Rylance set up a Zoom conversation for Ricardo P Lloyd (pictured) to chat with the actor David Oyelowo - Credit: Ricardo P Lloyd

A Harlesden actor has his sights set on the heights of Hollywood after mingling with A-listers.

Ricardo P Lloyd hopes to inspire youngsters, saying: "All one needs is the willpower and faith in one’s ability to pull through, despite all odds."

Oscar winning actor Mark Rylance set up a Zoom conversation for Ricardo to chat with the actor David Oyelowo, of Selma fame, on May 20.

Ricardo P Lloyd enjoyed a Zoom chat with David Oyelowo of ‘Selma’ fame

Ricardo P Lloyd enjoyed a Zoom chat with David Oyelowo of ‘Selma’ fame on May 20. - Credit: Ricardo P Lloyd

Two days earlier, Ricardo had performed on an online show for BlackRock, My Story, My Monologue, with 2,000 people watching.

Ricardo has had a rocky ride to where he is now, having been excluded from and then reinstated to Capital City Academy, and having found himself homeless during the pandemic.

"I have reached a point in time where Hollywood stars are ready to pass the baton onto me, because they know I have the potential and the qualities to shine through," he said.

"I feel that if I can be at a point where I am getting mentored by Oscar winning greats and Hollywood legends, anybody from my demographic can also achieve success."

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  2. 2 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  3. 3 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
  1. 4 Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad
  2. 5 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  3. 6 Police officers in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters
  4. 7 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
  5. 8 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation
  6. 9 Brent residents praise recycling and waste collection in survey
  7. 10 Shoddy conditions for sky-high rent? Brent survey for private tenants
Brent News
Harlesden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An engineer was taken to hospital after a "possible explosion" in a public toilet in Kilburn

London Fire Brigade

Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus

Surge testing locations in Brent revealed after Covid Indian variant...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Coronavirus

Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, chief executive of Yellow Chilli in Wembley

Food and Drink

Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus