Published: 2:36 PM June 10, 2021

The Launderette Revolution appeared on Braemar Avenue in Neasden without prior planning permission - Credit: Mary Duffy

Neighbours in Neasden are calling for an "unwanted" outdoor laundromat on the corner of their residential street to be removed.

Photo-Me applied for a retrospective application for the self-service launderette facility on the corner of Braemar Avenue and Neasden Lane on May 20 after installing it without planning permission or consultation.

The unwanted Launderette Revolution on Braemar Avenue in Neasden - Credit: Mary Duffy

The three-drum washing machine will set residents back £10 for a wash and dry.

Brent Council has said that the "situation is unacceptable, and our officers issued an enforcement notice last week requesting its removal".

Welsh Harp councillor Roxanne Mashari lodged an enforcement request in February but the council has been criticised for being slow to act.

You may also want to watch:

Braemar Road resident Mary Duffy called the launderette an "slum tardis" which isn't in keeping with the street.

"This laundromat machine appeared a few months ago at the Neasden Lane end of Braemar Avenue right across from Costcutters," she said.

"No residents were consulted on this and many residents have complained to Brent Council to no avail.

Ms Duffy emailed Brent planning department as well as the neighbourhood improvement officer about the laundromat in March after seeing no reference to it on Brent's planning portal.

She added: "It's totally incongruous because that street is residential so having this thing at the end of it, it just looks totally out of place.

"It has many nicknames now: [one is] the slum tardis as it arrived there out of the blue a few months ago and also the great unwashed laundrette.

"I feel that if Revolution Laundromat been placed outside Brent Civic Centre or outside of Louis Theroux’s house in Brondesbury it would not be allowed to stay there for months on end.

"I hope this thing is taken of the street and never allowed there again."

The Revolution Launderette sticks out on this quiet street in Neasden - Credit: Mary Duffy

A Brent Council spokesperson said: "We've been in contact with Photo-Me, hoping they would remove the structure without us needing to resort to enforcement action.

"In the meantime, they have submitted a planning application to retain the structure rather than remove it.

"We've made it very clear that the situation is unacceptable, and our officers issued an enforcement notice last week requesting its removal.

"Unfortunately, there was no opportunity to consult residents as the illegal structure went up without the council's consent.

"There will, however, be a public consultation as part of the planning application submitted by Photo-Me."

Photo-Me has been approached for comment.