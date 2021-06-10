Resident calls for 'slum launderette' to be taken off Neasden street
- Credit: Mary Duffy
Neighbours in Neasden are calling for an "unwanted" outdoor laundromat on the corner of their residential street to be removed.
Photo-Me applied for a retrospective application for the self-service launderette facility on the corner of Braemar Avenue and Neasden Lane on May 20 after installing it without planning permission or consultation.
The three-drum washing machine will set residents back £10 for a wash and dry.
Brent Council has said that the "situation is unacceptable, and our officers issued an enforcement notice last week requesting its removal".
Welsh Harp councillor Roxanne Mashari lodged an enforcement request in February but the council has been criticised for being slow to act.
You may also want to watch:
Braemar Road resident Mary Duffy called the launderette an "slum tardis" which isn't in keeping with the street.
"This laundromat machine appeared a few months ago at the Neasden Lane end of Braemar Avenue right across from Costcutters," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize
- 2 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
- 3 Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears
- 4 Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood
- 5 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
- 6 Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
- 7 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
- 8 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
- 9 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
- 10 Man charged with Colindale murder
"No residents were consulted on this and many residents have complained to Brent Council to no avail.
Ms Duffy emailed Brent planning department as well as the neighbourhood improvement officer about the laundromat in March after seeing no reference to it on Brent's planning portal.
She added: "It's totally incongruous because that street is residential so having this thing at the end of it, it just looks totally out of place.
"It has many nicknames now: [one is] the slum tardis as it arrived there out of the blue a few months ago and also the great unwashed laundrette.
"I feel that if Revolution Laundromat been placed outside Brent Civic Centre or outside of Louis Theroux’s house in Brondesbury it would not be allowed to stay there for months on end.
"I hope this thing is taken of the street and never allowed there again."
A Brent Council spokesperson said: "We've been in contact with Photo-Me, hoping they would remove the structure without us needing to resort to enforcement action.
"In the meantime, they have submitted a planning application to retain the structure rather than remove it.
"We've made it very clear that the situation is unacceptable, and our officers issued an enforcement notice last week requesting its removal.
"Unfortunately, there was no opportunity to consult residents as the illegal structure went up without the council's consent.
"There will, however, be a public consultation as part of the planning application submitted by Photo-Me."
Photo-Me has been approached for comment.