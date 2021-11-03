'On Rishi Sunak's 'look over there’ budget'

Opinion

As the dust settles; as the smoke clears; and as the fawning over Rishi Sunak’s budget by the press, fades into their fawning over whatever else the Tories are next given a pass on, it’s time to call it what it is: this is the "look over there" budget.

Offering piecemeal packages - nothing which tackles the underlying issues faced by people in this country; nothing which even adequately acknowledges - never mind addresses - the hurt and depravity their 10 years of austerity has caused to communities, including in Brent, which has seen £174million cut from our budget since 2010.

“Look over there!” they shout about the rise in the minimum wage, in an attempt to drown out the fact that this will be more than swallowed up by their joint decisions to cut universal credit and raise national insurance. Oh and then there’s the wholesale rise in prices, owing to their other disaster - Brexit.

Cllr Ihtesham Malik Afzal calls last week's budget the 'look over there budget' - Credit: Archant

“Look over there! We have lowered taxes."

Yes, that £4bn tax cut for those hardworking and struggling bankers, sure that's exactly what's needed. Oh and never mind that we’ve seen an increase in taxes on the most deprived. But I guess slashing tax on champagne makes up for it - I mean, given the fact that we have so much to celebrate, with a fuel crisis, climate emergency, food shortage, soaring deaths and cases from Covid, a stretched NHS, and worker shortages, bring on the bubbly!

“Look over there! We’re serious about tackling climate change," they say, whilst announcing a slash in taxes for domestic flights. Sure, that’ll be great for the environment (in the week that we host COP26, a quick shout-out: we in Brent are playing our part too, with our Brent Climate Festival, a full programme of activities and events to raise awareness and get involved in ways we, as a community can protect the environment - so keep your eyes peeled)!

“Look over there! ... Build back better... Levelling up."

I’m sure these slogans will mean a lot to those millions who will be plunged into further poverty and desperation, having to choose whether to buy food or pay for heating, following this budget.

So at a time when this country needed a boost; workers, councils and those struggling through austerity, Brexit and this government’s disastrous handling of this pandemic, don’t worry the Tories are here. I mean, they’re not here for you, but they’re here; somewhere; just looking the other way.

Cllr Ihtesham Malik Afzal (Lab) represents Preston ward.