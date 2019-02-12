Search

Selco launches new Cricklewood store with fake parking ticket prank on customers

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 February 2019

Hardworking tradesmen were left reeling after being stung by parking tickets while picking up building supplies in Cricklewood – or so they thought.

Visitors to the new Selco Builders Warehouse were stunned to find threatening yellow notices slapped on their windscreens when they returned to their vans.

But their anger soon turned to joy when they turned the ticket over to find it was a £50 voucher to spend in store.

The prank was part of the official opening of the builders’ retailer in the JVC Business Park in Priestley Way on February 5 and brought a lot of mirth to staff.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director at Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “It was so much fun watching from a distance as our unsuspecting customers returned to their vehicles to find our fake parking tickets underneath their wipers.

“You could see all of the emotion in their faces as they went from shock, to anger, to relief and eventually joy.

“The prank was received in the right spirit by all of our ticket recipients who were delighted with their £50 prize in the end.

“We hope they enjoy spending it and thank them for being such good sports.”

Selco also marked the store’s opening by donating £800 to local charities, as chosen by four customers who completed a 0.8mile cycle the fastest on a static bike.

Fastest over the distance was Darius Kulesza in 1min 53sec who chose to support Starlight Family, a charity providing free primary level education to over 200 disadvantaged children in Uganda.

The store, which sells building supplies, has relocated from its previous site in Geron Way in nearby Dollis Hill.

Barnet planners controversially waved through a waste transfer station (WTS) at the site in September as part of the Brent Cross regeneration project angering local neighbours.

The store is five per cent bigger than previously and has new facilities including a kitchen showroom design area, a dedicated delivery hub unit and improved café.

Customers are offered a 30 minute Click & Collect service and a free Project List app which allows tradespeople to manage their jobs through their smartphone.

Open seven days a week from 6am to 8pm on week days, 7am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

