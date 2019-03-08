Remembrance Sunday: Community gathers in Sudbury as mayor of Brent leads tribute to war dead

Army and Navy cadets join the parade tot the Remembrance Sunday service at Barham Park. Picture: Justin Thomas © 2019 Justin Thomas

The sun shone down as the community gathered in Sudbury to pay their respects to military personel killed in conflict.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Remembrance Sunday service in Barham Park. Picture: Justin Thomas Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Remembrance Sunday service in Barham Park. Picture: Justin Thomas

Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, led tributes to all those who gave their lives in the World Wars and other conflicts at the Borough Civic Remembrance Service on Sunday.

The Army, Navy and Air Force Cadets, Police Cadets, St John's Ambulance, and Sea Cadets paraded to the park's War Memorial followed by the community.

You may also want to watch:

Fr Andrew Teather led the service, and the winners of the Deputy Lieutenant's Prize Essay Competition 2019 also read out their winning compositions.

Among those laying wreaths were Deputy Lieutenant, Mei Sim Lai OBE, Ms Geraldine Cook from the British Legion, Mr Stanley Fox from the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women, Mr Dev Limbu from the British Gurka Nepalese Association and Carolyn Downs, the council's chief executive.

Cllr Ezeajughi said: "It is an honour to come together to remember those who bravely served and gave their lives. We shall not forget them."