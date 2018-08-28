Search

All welcome to Reggae stakeholder’s meeting taking place in Willesden

PUBLISHED: 07:36 08 February 2019

Dawn Butler with others at the Reggae Tree supporting International Reggae Day

Dawn Butler with others at the Reggae Tree supporting International Reggae Day

Archant

Reggae fans are invited to join a special meeting being held in Willesden tonight (Fri).

The International Reggae Day (IRD) stakeholders meeting at Willesden Green Library from 6pm to 8pm is being hosted by Neasden-based BritishBlackMusic.com/Black Music Congress (BBM/BMC).

The free event will include an introduction to the London Borough of Culture 2020 reggae plans in Brent.

People will also be shown a video compilation of reggae artists from Brent plus a screening of Britain’s Contribution To The Development Of Reggae, which includes contributors from the borough.

The meeting is open to everyone including fans, musicians, DJs, presenters, journalists, producers, promoters, historians, academics, and label owners.

Kwaku, founder of BBM/BMC, said: “This is an opportunity to discuss IRD UK 2019 plans, potential licensed events, and themes, which include reggae and mental health and reggae’s influence on British R&B and soul.”

Visit IRDUK.co.uk for more info.

