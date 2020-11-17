Search

Advanced search

Wembley organisation’s campaign to give Brent kids essential food and goods this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:18 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 17 November 2020

Pupils from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Harlesden. Picture: Red Tower

Pupils from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Harlesden. Picture: Red Tower

Archant

A company founder in Wembley has launched a campaign to give vulnerable school children in Brent meals and gifts this Christmas.

Teachers from Barham Primary School celebrating Diwali and thankful for Red Tower's cause.Teachers from Barham Primary School celebrating Diwali and thankful for Red Tower's cause.

Minal Patel, founder and director of Red Tower, has managed to get 17 schools involved in her project to accept gifts donations for pupils.

Minal was initially inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s Free School Meal campaign to feed children during the holidays.

The government voted not to give free school meals on October 21st but did a dramatic U-turn following a national backlash.

Minal contacted the head of Sudbury Primary School, Kamini Mistry, who in turn reached out to her contacts.

“The campaign continues as schools express the need despite the UK Government’s U-turn on their decision,” said Minal.

“Schools know that during this pandemic the vulnerable and those from low income families will be suffering the most.

“With unemployment continuing to rise, mental health worsening, those living in deprivation will be most affected increasing the likelihood of child poverty.

“As well as food, other essentials will also be distributed.”

You may also want to watch:

Since the launch there are now more than 2,000 children in Brent who will be receiving goods.

Packs will include long life food, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and school supplies such as stationary donated by London Interiors and HEP Supplies Ltd.

Simrita Singh, executive head at Oakington Manor Primary School, said: “It is so important that we don’t forget the most vulnerable families during the Christmas period.

“The Red Tower Company has organised food parcels to support the children on free school meals during the Christmas holidays.

“The support is much appreciated by the school and our families.”

Marianne Jeanes, principal at Capital City Academy, said the school was “extremely touched by Red Tower reaching out”.

“These food parcels will be a thoughtful and much needed gift this Christmas. On behalf of our students and their

families, we would like to say a huge thank you to all at Red Tower and we look forward to the Christmas delivery!”

Red Tower is working with Stonebridge Boxing Club, Stephen Graham Projects, Respect Through Sports, and Mandhata Youth and

Community Association.

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/f/christmas-meal-packs-for-kids-in-need

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dollis Hill man arrested after submachine gun and £200,000 cash found in vehicle

Dollis Hill man found with submachine gun and £200k cash. Picture: Met Police.

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Family appeal following fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy in Northwick Park

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone release goalkeeper Grant Smith with Woking interest due to financial implications

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith punches clear with Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne and Wood defender Jamie Turley in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monks Park murder: Four Wembley men jailed over ‘humble’ Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dollis Hill man arrested after submachine gun and £200,000 cash found in vehicle

Dollis Hill man found with submachine gun and £200k cash. Picture: Met Police.

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Family appeal following fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy in Northwick Park

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone release goalkeeper Grant Smith with Woking interest due to financial implications

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith punches clear with Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne and Wood defender Jamie Turley in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monks Park murder: Four Wembley men jailed over ‘humble’ Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone boss Brennan expecting an entertaining clash with Eastleigh

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone boss Brennan urging league to make an example of Dover Athletic

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wembley organisation’s campaign to give Brent kids essential food and goods this Christmas

Pupils from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Harlesden. Picture: Red Tower

Boy, 16, arrested in connection with stabbing Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Kensal Rise student flying high after smashing £60K fundraiser to get into flight school

Rasheed Graham, from Kensal Rise, appealed for help after losing his place on the Aer Lingus Future Pilot Programme,