Wembley organisation’s campaign to give Brent kids essential food and goods this Christmas

Pupils from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Harlesden. Picture: Red Tower Archant

A company founder in Wembley has launched a campaign to give vulnerable school children in Brent meals and gifts this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teachers from Barham Primary School celebrating Diwali and thankful for Red Tower's cause. Teachers from Barham Primary School celebrating Diwali and thankful for Red Tower's cause.

Minal Patel, founder and director of Red Tower, has managed to get 17 schools involved in her project to accept gifts donations for pupils.

Minal was initially inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s Free School Meal campaign to feed children during the holidays.

The government voted not to give free school meals on October 21st but did a dramatic U-turn following a national backlash.

Minal contacted the head of Sudbury Primary School, Kamini Mistry, who in turn reached out to her contacts.

“The campaign continues as schools express the need despite the UK Government’s U-turn on their decision,” said Minal.

“Schools know that during this pandemic the vulnerable and those from low income families will be suffering the most.

“With unemployment continuing to rise, mental health worsening, those living in deprivation will be most affected increasing the likelihood of child poverty.

“As well as food, other essentials will also be distributed.”

You may also want to watch:

Since the launch there are now more than 2,000 children in Brent who will be receiving goods.

Packs will include long life food, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and school supplies such as stationary donated by London Interiors and HEP Supplies Ltd.

Simrita Singh, executive head at Oakington Manor Primary School, said: “It is so important that we don’t forget the most vulnerable families during the Christmas period.

“The Red Tower Company has organised food parcels to support the children on free school meals during the Christmas holidays.

“The support is much appreciated by the school and our families.”

Marianne Jeanes, principal at Capital City Academy, said the school was “extremely touched by Red Tower reaching out”.

“These food parcels will be a thoughtful and much needed gift this Christmas. On behalf of our students and their

families, we would like to say a huge thank you to all at Red Tower and we look forward to the Christmas delivery!”

Red Tower is working with Stonebridge Boxing Club, Stephen Graham Projects, Respect Through Sports, and Mandhata Youth and

Community Association.

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/f/christmas-meal-packs-for-kids-in-need