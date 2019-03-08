Willesden Green recorder player wins Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year 2019

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood Archant

A talented recorder player from Willesden Green beat the competition to win Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year title.

Brent Young Musician winner Saul Cuthbertson playing his recorder Brent Young Musician winner Saul Cuthbertson playing his recorder

Saul Cuthbertson impressed the judges with his folk pieces last Wednesday at the event hosted by the Brent Music Service (BMS).

The 10-year-old, who is home-schooled and taught to play by his grandmother was accompanied by his older brothers - Elye, 14, on the piano, and for a second piece Aaron, 17, on guitar.

Saul’s third piece, Midnight Brawl, was his own composition.

He said: “I am really happy, I wasn’t expecting to win! I am really pleased that I got to show everyone what folk music is all about and share my own composition.”

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Six finalists had been selected from preliminary audition rounds of more than 50 entrants.

Singer Apollonia Margetson of the Lycee Francais Charles De Gaulle school in Wembley came in 2nd Place,

Eric Angus, acting head of service at BMS, said: “No-one envied the judges in having to select the prize winners, as each and every one of the performers really excelled on stage.

“They should all be extremely proud of themselves.”

Saul will be a pecial guest soloist at the forthcoming BMS Junior Fest 2019 event in July