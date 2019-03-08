Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Willesden Green recorder player wins Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:31 19 March 2019

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Archant

A talented recorder player from Willesden Green beat the competition to win Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year title.

Brent Young Musician winner Saul Cuthbertson playing his recorderBrent Young Musician winner Saul Cuthbertson playing his recorder

Saul Cuthbertson impressed the judges with his folk pieces last Wednesday at the event hosted by the Brent Music Service (BMS).

The 10-year-old, who is home-schooled and taught to play by his grandmother was accompanied by his older brothers - Elye, 14, on the piano, and for a second piece Aaron, 17, on guitar.

Saul’s third piece, Midnight Brawl, was his own composition.

He said: “I am really happy, I wasn’t expecting to win! I am really pleased that I got to show everyone what folk music is all about and share my own composition.”

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Six finalists had been selected from preliminary audition rounds of more than 50 entrants.

Singer Apollonia Margetson of the Lycee Francais Charles De Gaulle school in Wembley came in 2nd Place,

Eric Angus, acting head of service at BMS, said: “No-one envied the judges in having to select the prize winners, as each and every one of the performers really excelled on stage.

“They should all be extremely proud of themselves.”

Saul will be a pecial guest soloist at the forthcoming BMS Junior Fest 2019 event in July

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Brent continues crackdown with a dawn raid on an unlicenced house in Wembley

Brent's enforcement officers raided a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Brent continues crackdown with a dawn raid on an unlicenced house in Wembley

Brent's enforcement officers raided a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Carnavale at the double as Brent under-12 girls’ team power into final of the cup

The Brent under-12 girls' football team reached the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 win over Eagles (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Willesden Green recorder player wins Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year 2019

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Lawal defeats Kauppinen on points to maintain unbeaten record

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon thrash Feltham to reach Vase final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists