Rashid was captured on CCTV walking with a rucksack near his home in Beresford Avenue, Wembley towards Alperton - Credit: Met Police

Police have released new footage and photographs of a missing teenager from Wembley, who has not been seen for 10 days.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14 has been missing since Sunday March 20.

Police said his family are “distraught” and that “due to the passage of time, our concern for his welfare is increasing”.

His disappearance has been described as “out of character” and the reasons why he left home are not known.

Det Supt Pete Wallis said in a statement: “Owing to Rashid’s age, and his disappearance being highly out of character, I can confirm that the investigation is now being led by the specialist crime command.”

The specialist crime command typically investigates serious crimes such as homicide, but can be involved in missing persons of particular concern, the force said.

“Due to the passage of time, our concern for his welfare is increasing,” Mr Wallis said.

“We don’t know why he’s left home, just the passage of time, the fact he’s a 14-year-old boy, we’re growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.”

Scotland Yard released three new video clips and a new image of the missing teenager today - March 30.

The first video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home in Beresford Avenue, Wembley towards Alperton.

An image of Rashid captured from an appointment he had at the dentist on March 18 - in which he is seen wearing distinctive blue trainers that he was wearing when he went missing - Credit: Met Police

The footage was captured at about 9.45pm on Sunday, March 20, not long after he was last seen at home.

The second video shows him walking in Sunleigh Road at around 10.10pm, and he is then captured in Mount Pleasant headed towards Ealing Road at about 10.15pm.

This is currently the last sighting police have of him, and it is not known where he was going.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since he was reported missing at about 5.30pm the next day.

It was thought he had gone to school - at Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley - but it has been confirmed he did not attend.

Detectives believe he was wearing a grey hooded top, dark coloured jacket and trousers, distinctive blue Nike trainers with a white tick and carrying a light coloured rucksack.

An image of Rashid captured from an appointment he had at the dentist on the afternoon of Friday, March 18 - in which he is seen wearing the same trainers - has also been released.

Det Supt Wallis said police do not suspect any foul play and that the case is being managed as a high-risk missing persons investigation.

He said police had seized some devices as part of the investigation and were currently investigating whether Rashid had access to a mobile phone.

He added: "While our work to establish all the facts is ongoing, there is still no clear reason for his going missing.

"We're working closely with Rashid's school where staff and his fellow pupils are hugely worried about him.

They have also appealed for any information that will help us find him safe and well.

"Now is the time for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward. Anyone who knows Rashid, or who he associates with, is urged to call us immediately."

He said that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could prove vital.

"This young man is missing, his family are distraught, and we need the community to help us find him," he continued.

"I am asking local residents and people who were driving in the area at the time this footage was captured to please check their doorbell cameras and dash-cams to see if they may have captured any sightings of Rashid.

"I'd also like to appeal to local shop and business owners in the area who may have caught him walking past.

"Lastly, I again want to reiterate previous appeals directly to Rashid. You are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safe return and to get you home where you belong.

"Please contact us and let us know you're OK."

Anyone who sees Rashid or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or the incident room via 020 8358 0100, quoting 22MIS009512.

For an immediate sighting call 999.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.