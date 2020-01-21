Search

Advanced search

Brent launches first of six Rainbow Crossings in support of the LGBT+ communities

PUBLISHED: 09:55 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 21 January 2020

Councillors cross the new Rainbow Crossing outside Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas

Councillors cross the new Rainbow Crossing outside Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas

© 2020 Justin Thomas

The first of six rainbow crossings has landed in Wembley Park to support and celebrate LGBT + communities in Brent.

Rainbow Crossing unveiling outside Brent Civic Centre . Picture: Justin ThomasRainbow Crossing unveiling outside Brent Civic Centre . Picture: Justin Thomas

The mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, joined members of the LGBT+ network, councillors and chief executive Carolyn Downs in Engineers Way for a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 16.

Based on the Pride flag, which is used as a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) pride , the crossings signal inclusion and support for LGBT+ communities in Brent and beyond, many of whom still experience discrimination and violence.

You may also want to watch:

Brent Council will install another five colourful pedestrian crossings across the borough this year as part of its Brent 2020 year of culture.

Deputy leader of the council Cllr Margaret McLennan, said: "Outward signs are important in signalling an inclusive environment for LGBT+ communities.

"With these rainbow crossings, we are showing our true colours as an open, diverse and accepting borough. The Borough of Cultures where everybody's story is celebrated."

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent launches first of six Rainbow Crossings in support of the LGBT+ communities

Councillors cross the new Rainbow Crossing outside Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Wealdstone boss Brennan praises ‘character and togetherness’ after win over promotion rivals

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Kelly praises team effort for helping him save penalty against Leeds

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saves a penalty from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford. Picture: PA

Brent youth football round-up: Under-12s pick up huge win but under-15s fall to defeat

Brent Under-15s were beaten by Camden & Islington. Picture: Brent Schools FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists