Brent launches first of six Rainbow Crossings in support of the LGBT+ communities

Councillors cross the new Rainbow Crossing outside Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas © 2020 Justin Thomas

The first of six rainbow crossings has landed in Wembley Park to support and celebrate LGBT + communities in Brent.

Rainbow Crossing unveiling outside Brent Civic Centre . Picture: Justin Thomas Rainbow Crossing unveiling outside Brent Civic Centre . Picture: Justin Thomas

The mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, joined members of the LGBT+ network, councillors and chief executive Carolyn Downs in Engineers Way for a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 16.

Based on the Pride flag, which is used as a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) pride , the crossings signal inclusion and support for LGBT+ communities in Brent and beyond, many of whom still experience discrimination and violence.

Brent Council will install another five colourful pedestrian crossings across the borough this year as part of its Brent 2020 year of culture.

Deputy leader of the council Cllr Margaret McLennan, said: "Outward signs are important in signalling an inclusive environment for LGBT+ communities.

"With these rainbow crossings, we are showing our true colours as an open, diverse and accepting borough. The Borough of Cultures where everybody's story is celebrated."