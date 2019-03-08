Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Raheem Sterling buys 550 tickets for pupils at his former Wembley school to watch Man City’s FA semi-final match

PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 April 2019

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Raheem Sterling has paid for 550 tickets to allow pupils at his former school in Wembley a chance to attend an FA Cup semi-final match in Wembley Stadium.

The Manchester City mid-fielder has invited pupils from Ark Elvin Academy to watch his club’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion this Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who also plays for England, donated his own cash for the tickets and any transport costs.

Ark Elvin principal Becky Curtis said: “Isn’t he amazing? It’s incredible, such a lovely gift. Our pupils here idolise him and he’s such a great role model for them.

“We’ve been inundated with pupils wanting to go, so we’ve given out raffle tickets and we’re going to pull them out of a hat this afternoon.

“We’re going to have some very excited children and their families watching the game on Saturday.”

Raheem moved to England from Jamaica as a youngster. He was brought up on the St Raphael’s estate in Stonebridge and went to Copland Community School, which was renamed Ark Elvin Academy in 2014.

He joined Queen’s Park Rangers as a schoolboy before moving on to Liverpool aged 16 and then signed to Manchester City in 2015.

Ten pupils from the Cecil Avenue school have travelled up to Manchester City complex today to meet Raheem and watch him train.

Some 92 percent of the 935 students at Ark Elvin are of minority ethnic origin, 36pc qualify for free school meals, and more than 50 different languages are spoken by pupils.

Ms Curtis added: “It’s a lovely opportunity and we massively appreciate it. Our families are really, really going to enjoy the chance of seeing a semi final match in Wembley stadium with our own old boys.

“Many pupils live in the shadow of stadium and don’t have a chance to watch a game in it.”

Most Read

Two men stabbed in street near Wembley Stadium

Police at the scene in Empire Way. Picture: @999London

Willesden Green motorist has parking ticket overturned after proving there were no restriction signs

Martin Redston said he'd have clearly seen a parking notice but it wasn't on the lampost and his car had also vanished when he returned hours later. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent listed three times in top 10 of worst air pollution breaches across the UK

Looking down the North Circular from Brent Cross towards Neasden. Two of its junctions - at Chartley Avenue and Drury Way - are among those with the most toxic air in Britain. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wembley burglar jailed for spate of burglaries across Brent, Barnet and Camden – including an RSPCA charity shop

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Seven arrested in connection with Leon Maxwell murder at Queensbury Tube Station

Leon Reid, also known as Leon Maxwell. Picture: Instagram

Most Read

Two men stabbed in street near Wembley Stadium

Police at the scene in Empire Way. Picture: @999London

Willesden Green motorist has parking ticket overturned after proving there were no restriction signs

Martin Redston said he'd have clearly seen a parking notice but it wasn't on the lampost and his car had also vanished when he returned hours later. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent listed three times in top 10 of worst air pollution breaches across the UK

Looking down the North Circular from Brent Cross towards Neasden. Two of its junctions - at Chartley Avenue and Drury Way - are among those with the most toxic air in Britain. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wembley burglar jailed for spate of burglaries across Brent, Barnet and Camden – including an RSPCA charity shop

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Seven arrested in connection with Leon Maxwell murder at Queensbury Tube Station

Leon Reid, also known as Leon Maxwell. Picture: Instagram

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon chase another victory over Dorchester

Ryan Hope fires home for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Raheem Sterling buys 550 tickets for pupils at his former Wembley school to watch Man City’s FA semi-final match

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Special memorial for Kilburn’s Tayo Oladapo after fundraising success for a headstone

Friends and supporters of the late Cllr Tayo Olapado held a memorial after fundraising for a gravestone. Picture: Brunel Johnson

Joy Morgan: Mother’s plea to find daughter’s body as Cricklewood man charged with her murder faces trial

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Wembley dad-to-be Stefan Bledar Mone’s girlfriend reveals 20 years of trauma as serial killer is handed life sentence for his murder

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists